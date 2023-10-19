Simone Biles dating history: All you need to know about the gymnast's past relationships

Simone Biles, one of the most successful gymnasts to grace the sport, is married to NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple met in 2020, and tied the knot three years later in April 2023.

Before she met Owens, Simone was only seen in one public relationship, back when she dated WWE Superstar Stacey Ervin Jr.

The duo started dating in 2017, and were together for three years. While they began their romantic relationship in 2017, Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr had met three years prior at the P&G Gymnastics Championships.

Nothing came of the meeting then, but sparks eventually ignited between the two when Biles' grandmother hired Stacey as a gym trainer, while Simone was away on the TV show Dancing With The Stars.

The two went public with their relationship in August of 2017, with Simone later revealing that their first date had been at a sushi restaurant.

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr often posted loved-up instagram posts for their fans, with Biles' even declaring that Ervin was the "man of her dreams".

During the Gymnastics World Championships in 2019, a video of Stacy went viral where he could be seen cheering, fist-bumping, and jumping up and down in excitement for his then-girlfriend as she competed in Stuttgart.

However, what seemed like the perfect relationship came to an end in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. While neither Simone Biles nor Ervin gave a specific reason for their split, Simone did acknowledge their breakup in an interview with Vogue. She said:

"I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts."

She added:

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best," she added.

The duo have since then deleted any trace of each other from their respective social media accounts.

Simone Biles finds her forever with Jonathan Owens

Since ending her relationship with Stacy Ervin Jr, Simone Biles has found her happy ending with NFL player Jonathan Owens.

The couple met when Simone reached out to Owen via the celebrity dating app Raya sometime in March of 2020. They eventually made their relationship official via an Instagram post in April 2020, with Simone posting cute pictures of the two and captioning them "it's just us".

A year later, in an interview with Today, Simons Biles gushed about her newfound love. She said:

"He’s a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless."

The couple continued to support each other through thick and thin, and Owens even penned a sweet message for his girlfriend after Biles pulled out of the team event finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His note read:

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged in February 2022, and tied the knot in a simple ceremony in April 2023 in Texas. However, they eventually flew to Mexico in May for a grand destination wedding which reportedly had over a hundred guests.

Since their wedding, the couple are now in a long distance relationship as Owens has moved to Wisconsin after signing with the Green Bay Packers, while Simone is in Texas.