Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch, events & predictions

Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo a week ago, with her sights set firmly on the gold medals. Five years earlier in Rio, she finished at the top of the podium on four occasions and returned with a bronze medal as well.

Without the presence of crowds, the gymnastics audience back at home will miss the usual cacophony of noises that accompany Biles once she completes her daredevil moves.

Nonetheless, they can set their alarm clock to wake up in time to catch Simone Biles in action.

Podium Training of Simone Biles and US Women's Gymnastics Team

t-2 days till podium training pic.twitter.com/xy9xFlzmLZ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 20, 2021

The US Women's Gymnastics Team will be undergoing their podium training on July 22 from 02:10 AM Eastern Time/12:10 AM Mountain Time/11:10 PM Pacific Time (July 21). NBCOlympics.com will be streaming the event live on their site.

US Women's Gymnastics Qualification schedule

The US Women's Gymnastics Qualification will begin on July 24 at 8.30 p.m. EST. However, Simone Biles and the US Women's Gymnastics team are in subdivision 3. It will begin from 02:10 AM Eastern Time/12:10 AM Mountain Time/11:10 PM Pacific Time (July 23). Fans can catch streaming at NBCOlympics.com here.

Women's Team Final

Simone Biles and her team are most likely to qualify for the women's team final which is set to begin from July 27 on 6:45 AM Eastern Time/ 04:45 AM Mountain Time/ 03:45 AM Pacific Time. The exact order will be announced post the qualification results. Fans can watch the streaming here.

Women's Individual All-Around Final

Simone Biles will get the opportunity to pick up her first individual gold medal on July 29. The event will start at 6:50 AM Eastern Time/ 04:50 AM Mountain Time/ 03:50 AM Pacific Time. As usual, NBCOlympics.com will stream it on their site here.

Women's Vault and Uneven Bars Final

Both the Vault and Uneven Bars final for the women will take place on August 1. Alongside the Men's Floor and Pommel Horse finals, the events will start at 04:00 AM Eastern Time/02:00 AM Mountain Time/01:00 AM Pacific Time. To catch live streaming, fans can click on the link here.

Women's Floor Exercise Final

The women's floor exercise final will kickstart on August 2. The Men's Rings and Vault finals will also take place on the same day. The day's proceedings will begin at 04:00 AM Eastern Time/02:00 AM Mountain Time/01:00 AM Pacific Time. NBCOlympics.com will stream the event here.

Women's Balance Beam Final

The gymnastics events of the Tokyo Olympics will conclude with the Women's Balance Beam final on August 3. The Men's Parallel Bars and High Bar finals will also take place on the same day and coverage will begin at 04:00 AM Eastern Time/02:00 AM Mountain Time/01:00 AM Pacific Time. Simone Biles' fans can catch the coverage on NBCOlympics.com here.

Prediction of Simone Biles' events at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles emerged out of the 2019 World Championships with gold medals in all individual events except the Uneven Bars. She was also a part of the women's team's all-around event that bagged top honors. Biles may improve to a bronze medal finish in the Uneven Bars if she can qualify for the finals.

Simone Biles Prediction: Five gold medals and one bronze

