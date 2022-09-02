"There’s no point in putting up a fight" - When Simone Biles criticized the Olympics' scoring system

With seven Olympic medals to her name, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time on par with fellow countrywoman Shannon Miller.

Biles emerged as one of the best, showcasing some of the most challenging moves at the Olympics and has attempted moves that are one of a kind. Interestingly, she has even sparked controversies with her moves.

The American gymnast became the first woman in history to do a Yurchenko double pike vault at the 2019 World Championships. This later became the fifth skill named for Simone Biles. The ace gymnast also did a triple-twisting double back on the floor exercise and a double-twisting double back off the balance beam at the 2019 World Championships.

Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.



However, Simone Biles was left dejected as the judges gave these moves a J rating and an H value (based on the A-J rating system). The valuation was deemed as being 'too low' by many including Biles.

Simone Biles terms grades ‘too low’

Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike again in 2021 despite people calling it 'too dangerous to attempt'. She aced the ultra-difficult move during a podium training session at the Tokyo Olympics.

While gymnastics fans around the world lauded the athlete for doing the almost impossible, she was awarded a mere 6.6. points by the judges. This sparked a major controversy, with the USA Gymnastics team and Biles speaking against it.

Simone Biles laughed at the grade she received. Speaking in an interview, the young gymnast dismissed the grading system at the Olympics and stated that the athletes are not rewarded right for their attempts. The controversy grew as the USA Gymnastics team also challenged the grading.

Commenting on the grades she received, Simone Biles said:

"They’re both too low… There’s no point in putting up a fight because they're not going to reward the correct value. So we’re going to take it and just be quiet. But that's not fair.”

National team coordinator Tom Forster also backed Biles and said:

"I definitely think it’s undervalued. It doesn’t seem to be consistent with what they’ve done with other vault values, and I don’t know why they do that."

However, the appeal didn’t see much action. Officials later claimed that the low grades were given with the intention of discouraging gymnasts from attempting the dangerous move.

While it remains doubtful whether fans will get to see Simone Biles perform the move again, it’s safe to say that the Yurchenko double pike will go down in history as one of the toughest moves to attempt.

Will Simone Biles make a return at the Paris Olympics?

Biles shocked many when she announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. She bowed out of the competition due to mental health issues. While she hasn’t competed since then, Biles has remained active.

The gymnast continues to give regular drug tests as per the FIG (Federal International De Gymnastique) policy, hinting that she could make a possible return at the Paris Olympics.

While there is no confirmation regarding the same, Biles once pondered the idea and said that it was possible.

Speaking in an interview with Extra TV’s Cheslie Kryst in November of 2021, the gymnast said that she could compete in Paris and then hang up her boots. The 25-year-old stated that she had a 'very successful career' and that the 2024 Olympics could be the perfect time to walk away from the sport.

