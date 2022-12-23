“They listen to us” – Simone Biles on using social media for positive influencing

Simone Biles' name has become synonymous with the sport of gymnastics. Apart from her stunning performances over the years, the 25-year-old has also become a very influential figure outside the sport. She has involved herself in a variety of causes and has spoken up against injustice wherever possible. Today, she stands among the most well-respected athletes in the United States.

In 2019, Biles went on a Kneading Dough interview as Maverick Carter's guest. Among the variety of topics discussed, one question caught the eye of many. Carter asked the young, widely-respected Olympian whether she felt a sense of responsibility in using her platform to speak up for the voiceless. She replied:

"Since we [athletes] have very big social media following and platforms, they listen to us and it's something that they can relate to, so I'm always up to do it as long it's in a positive manner."

Simone Biles discusses her fame and finances

Athletes with huge platforms, especially in the United States, usually feel the pressure to take strong social stances on various issues such as politics. Biles said she is careful about issues to take up:

"I pick and choose my battles, but as long as I am standing for what I believe in, then I know it's okay."

Biles then responded to Carter's question about her approach in dealing with social media, especially considering the massive fan following she has.

"So for me, my approach to social media is for them [the followers] to get an inside glimpse of our lives, because a lot of them don't think I'm real. I have heard a lot of them say I am a robot."

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles hit the nail on the head in regards to this matter. With the introduction of social media to the world, a lot of athletes and celebrities started seeming like larger-than-life figures who do nothing but train.

Carter pointed out that this was because gymnastics is all about "sticking the perfect move with the perfect landing," and he understands how it can be perceived that way. Biles, quite humorously, responded that this is the perception she seeks to change:

"Exactly, so I'll wake up and and my hair is crazy and I'll also put out a snapchat so they see I'm normal. Like, I don't wake up pretty everyday. I need some work too."

Carter then asked Simone Biles if she has any guilty pleasures other than her love for Louis Vuitton bags.

"Yes, I was shopping for towels, and those things are expensive, but you know I get them on sale!"

Carter, continuing his conversation with her, pointed out that houses are expensive to maintain, always requiring one thing or another. Aside from all the sporting accolades, she is unapologetically herself. This interview especially saw her humor shine!

"But if you have a housewarming party, then you can get gifts! ... I will only splurge, if I earned it ... [after] something big, and I know that I've earned it ... I always think if I do good [in a competition], then I can reward myself."

As the interview took place right before the Tokyo Olympics, Carter asked her what she was planning to get herself after her successful run. Simone Biles was crystal clear on that.

"I already know ... It's a G-Wagen ... Matte black and red [interior]"

Poll : 0 votes