US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 - Where to watch, live streaming details, tickets information

The US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 will commence on Thursday, June 24 at The Dome in St. Louis. The event was originally supposed to be held at the Enterprise Center. However, COVID-19 restrictions and protocols meant The Dome was a perfect fit for hosting the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 due to its larger capacity.

All eyes will be on Simone Biles and it is almost a give-away that Biles will make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Biles is the defending Olympic champion and has also stamped her authority as one of the best gymnasts after emerging victorious in the US Gymnastics Championships.

Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Leanne Wong are some of the gymnasts to watch out for. Jade Carey will also be competing in individual events.

A total of 18 women and 21 men will make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.

Where to watch US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021

The US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and on the Olympic Channel. The timing is given below.

(All broadcast times in EST)

June 24

6:30 pm to 9 pm on NBCSN

June 25

7:30 pm to 8 pm on the Olympic Channel

8.10 pm onwards on NBC

June 26 – Men’s final

3 pm to 4 pm on the Olympic Channel

4 pm to 6 pm on NBC

June 27 – Women’s final

8 pm to 8.30 pm on the Olympic Channel

8.30 pm to 11 pm on NBC

Apart from the live broadcast, there will also be a live stream of the US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021. Live streaming can be viewed on NBC Sports (https://www.nbcsports.com/live) and NBC Sports Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel).

Official social media accounts of US Gymnastics will also have timely updates on the developments at the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021.

Tickets for US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021

The US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 will be held at The Dome in St. Louis. The Dome has a seating capacity of 20,000. COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, even if one is vaccinated, and maintaining a social distance are must.

Tickets are on sale and prices vary depending on the day at the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021. Tickets for Thursday, June 24 are priced between $20-90 while for Friday, when the women perform, it is priced between $45-$160. Tickets for Saturday, June 26 are priced between $25-$125 while for the last day, Sunday, June 27, fans have to shell out somewhere between $50 to $180 for a ticket.

