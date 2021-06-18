US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details

The US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 will commence in St. Louis on June 24 and will go on till June 27. Top gymnasts in the US will compete in the trials vying for a coveted spot in the USA team for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In the women’s trials, the top two gymnasts (after combining scores from both days) at the US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 will cement their spot on the team. The rest of the team, ie the four other gymnasts, will be selected by a selection committee, based on rankings and performances.

Two gymnasts will be selected for the US Olympic team from the men’s trials. The first one will be the top-scorer after aggregating the scores over the two days of the trials. The second gymnast will be chosen after factoring in both the performance in the trials and the results of the top performers in three of the six individual apparatuses at the US Gymnastics Championships. The rest of the team will be chosen by a selection committee.

The selection committee will also select three alternates for both men and women for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The US Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be devoid of world champions Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel and two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez. They have been ruled out of the trials due to injuries.

.@Simone_Biles landed a Yurchenko double pike in podium training the other day and it never gets old. #USGymChamps @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/J4vaYKYxiM — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 4, 2021

Schedule of US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021

The US Gymnastics Olympics Trials 2021 will be held from June 24 to June 27.

June 24: Men’s Day 1, 3:30 pm (Pacific time)

June 25: Women’s Day 1, 5 pm (Pacific time)

June 26: Men’s Day 2, 1 pm (Pacific time)

June 27: Women’s Day 2, 5:30 pm (Pacific time)

Where to watch US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021?

The live stream of the US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021 will be on NBC Sports (https://www.nbcsports.com/live) and NBC Sports Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel). The official account of the US Gymnastics will also give regular updates on social media.

How to get tickets for US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2021

Single-session tickets are on sale for the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021, which will be held at The Dome. The Dome has a capacity of 20,000 people, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all times, including wearing masks, which is mandatory for everyone, including completely vaccinated fans.

