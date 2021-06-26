US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 Results: Simone Biles hits peak and inches closer to her Tokyo berth

Simone Biles was all smiles after she put on a dazzling show at the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials on Saturday. The world and Olympic champion ended the day with a commanding lead and inched closer to a spot in USA’s Tokyo Olympic-bound team.

Also Read: The Big Debate: Who is the greater Olympian, Nadia Comăneci or Simone Biles?

Simone Biles posted a big total of 60.656 in the all-around to take pole position, followed by Sunisa Lee. Jordan Chiles finished third.

US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 Results: Simone Biles continues her dominance

Simone Biles made it clear that earning a spot on the US team would be no problem for her. Competing in front of a packed Dome at America's Center, she unleashed her signature triple-twisting double back dismount into the floor routine. She grabbed a top score of 15.366 with a 6.800 difficulty.

“Entering into this one, I knew exactly what to expect,” the seven-times all-around national champion Simone Biles told AP.

Biles started her routine strongly on uneven bars, sticking to her double-twisting double salto dismount to earn 14.600. On the balance beam, she performed a double-twisting double back dismount to score 15.133. It was the first time she had performed this move since the qualifying round at the world championships in 2019.

In the final rotation, she performed a Cheng to grab 15.466 on the scoreboard. Simone Biles said:

“I am a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy. Even walking out tearing up and crying. The girls are like, 'Are you OK? I'm fine.' It's just like, I can't believe the time is here. It's been five years and I'm grateful.”

US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 Results: Other hopefuls for Tokyo Olympics

Lee and Chiles are the other two women gymnasts in the race to join Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Lee finished the day at 57.666, while Chiles earned 57.132. MyKayla Skinner is in fourth position in the standings.

ALSO READ: Top 5 historic moments in women's gymnastics at the Olympics

USA Gymnastics will name the four-woman team for Japan after Sunday. The top two finishers in the all-around will earn an automatic place. The other two spots will be decided by a selection committee.

ALSO READ: Simone Biles details preparations behind performing Yurchenko double pike in the latest episode of Simone vs Herself

Jade Carey, who earned a nominative individual spot via the World Cup series, is the only gymnast to enter the trials with a confirmed place in the US team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy