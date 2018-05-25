USA Gymnastics helped cover for Larry Nassar

A bombshell report released on Thursday reveals that USA Gymnastics covered for Larry Nassar, and it illustrates exactly what was done.

Asher Fair SENIOR ANALYST News 25 May 2018, 11:05 IST

Larry Nassar

The Indianapolis Star released a bombshell report detailing how USA Gymnastics covered for Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 330 people, many of whom female gymnasts, under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar, 54, was finally arrested in December of 2016 after roughly two decades of sexually assaulting his patients. He was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison this past December on three child pornography charges and is currently serving this sentence at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona.

He was also sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in state prison in January on seven sexual assault charges and between an additional 40 and 125 years in state prison in February on three more sexual assault charges before he was taken to prison to serve his federal sentence.

In Thursday's report by The Indianapolis Star, it was revealed that USA Gymnastics officials agreed to provide false excuses for Nassar when he missed pre-Olympic gymnastics events in 2015 when he was under investigation for child sexual abuse.

When Nassar was under investigation, he and USA Gymnastics attorney Scott Himsel discussed these false excuses. Himsel stated the following to Nassar, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"I am sure you can appreciate as a medical professional that in today's atmosphere, we need to address these concerns thoroughly and discreetly...We suggested during the call that (USA Gymnastics Chief Operating Officer) Ron Galimore advise the medical team that you are not attending the Classic for personal reasons. Ron will now proceed to do so."

He also stated that "it is in everyone's best interest" that Nassar not attend the Secret U.S. Classic that took place in Illinois weekend.

Here is how Nassar replied, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"Can we just say that i am sick? That would make more sense to everyone. Would that be ok?"

Here is how Himsel replied, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"We'll let Ron know to advise people that you weren't feeling well and decided to stay home."

After Nassar e-mailed Himsel later and stated that he would like everything to move forward since he needed to be at the USA P&G Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, Himsel responded with the following message according to The Indianapolis Star.

"Because the review is on-going, USA Gymnastics has determined it is in everyone's best interest that you not attend USA Gymnastics events or communicate with USA Gymnastics athletes and personnel until further notice. In addition, we suggest that prior to Championships that Ron Galimore will once again advise the medical staff (the Athlete Care Coordinator) that you cannot attend for personal reasons, unless you prefer a different approach that we are prepared to discuss. Please advise whether Ron may do so."

Here is how Nassar replied, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"If I am not going to be at Championships, then it is due to financial reasons with my clinical practice, which is an accurate statement."

Here is how Himsel replied, according to The Indianapolis Star.

"Understood. Ron will proceed accordingly. USAG will be back in touch when it reaches the appropriate point in its review."

On July 29, 2015, USA Gymnastics and Nassar cut ties. However, this had to have been done very much under the radar, as evidently even Nassar's attorney Matthew Borgula did not know this, as in September of that year, he wrote to Himsel and asked him about the status of the investigation and stated that these false excuses would no longer fly and Nassar could no longer allow them to be used.

USA Gymnastics did not dispute Nassar's Facebook post in September of that year that he had retired from his role as a doctor for the organization, which further goes to show that their goal was to cover up everything involving his predatory behavior.

USA Gymnastics have faced tons of criticism already in the fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. This new information coupled with several instances that we already know of during which they twisted to truth will not make things any better for them.