What does Aly Raisman do for a living now?

Aly Raisman has had the most decorated career. She was part of the American gymnastics teams dubbed "Fierce Five" and "Final Five", which clinched gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Raisman is unarguably one of the most successful American athletes. However, she did not compete after the 2016 Olympics, and in 2020, she took to her Instagram account to announce her retirement.

Aly wrote:

"The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven't really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder whether I ever will."

She continued:

"I've lived a pretty fast-paced life and sometimes have to remind myself to slow down.... So many memories bubbled up over the holidays that I realized I needed to give myself the space to really sit with these feelings and reflect."

Since retiring, Aly Raisman has been working at Camp Woodward as a program designer and trainer, as reported by US Today. Moreover, she has also ventured into the business.

In an interview with US Weekly, Raisman said:

"We've been working really hard behind the scenes on sort of elevating the gymnastics program, and I'm excited to be able to be in person and meet the kids, hang out, coach gymnastics that just incorporate different fun, conditioning stuff. "

Aly further explained:

"We'll even incorporate some fun Pilates exercises into the gymnastics because they're going to be able to try different stuff like horseback riding, even gardening, maybe some fun cooking classes, just different stuff. Because we want them to obviously come and enjoy the gymnastics aspect of it but also to know that they're more than just a gymnast and to give them the opportunity to try new things."

Aly Raisman has no plans to return to gymnastics

Gymnastics is very different from all sports. It requires a lot of concentration and physical and mental stability. Moreover, the sport generally has young players.

Aly Raisman has achieved a lot of success in her professional playing career. She proudly flaunts her six Olympic medals and four World Championship medals.

Raisman was the oldest player on her team when competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 5-ft-2-inch player announced her retirement from the game in 2020 and has no plans to return.

In May 2021, Aly Raisman revealed that she was not doing gymnastics. She said:

"I'm not doing any gymnastics. It’s not really one of those sports where you can just go back and practice. It’s a little bit harder. It would have to be at a very basic level just because the skills that we were doing are so difficult that it would, if I were to go back right now, I would probably get very hurt unless I just did very basic stuff. But right now, I’m not interested in doing that but maybe in a few years I’ll want to play around. But I kind of lived my whole life in the gym that it’s fun to try other stuff.”

Aly Raisman is enjoying her retirement, and in her spare time, she uses Instagram to spread kindness and motivate people. She is very active on social media and has an amazing fan base.

