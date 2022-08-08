What did Joe Rogan say about Simone Biles' critics in 2021?

Simone Biles is one of the most successful American Olympic gymnasts, best known for her four Olympic golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The star athlete has won over 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her America's most decorated gymnast.

After coming first in the Olympic trials, Biles earned the top spot for the Tokyo Olympics. The expectations were naturally high.

However, a day after retiring from the team final, on July 27, 2021, she retired from the individual competition. She was the only American athlete to qualify for the individual finals at the Olympics.

It is shocking when an athlete of such talent with a medal possibility takes such a decision. Her retirement attracted attention from all around the world. While some criticized her decision, others supported her decision, with Joe Rogan being one of them.

Joe Rogan comments on critics of Simone Biles

Joe Rogan is an American podcaster, presenter, and comedian. He reacted to the criticism of Biles through his podcast, and it's safe to say he was her supporter.

He called the reviews and criticism of Biles 'disgusting' and noted that she was under ADHD medication but wasn't allowed to take it for the Olympics.

Rogan said:

"So many people laugh at her online and call her a coward. It's disgusting. You have no idea what's going on in her head. Is she supposed to play when she's suicidal? Is she supposed to play when she's panicking? Is she supposed to be doing gymnastics when she's literally losing her mind? When people stop taking prescription drugs, I don't know what it's like to stop Ritalin. But I guess it's no fun."

Simone Biles 'use of ADHD medication underwent scrutiny several times, but she was granted permission to use the drug by WADA.

Rogan described the entire scenario as 'complicated' and said Biles was one of the strongest competitors. Along with her, several Olympians willingly discussed mental health issues post the Olympics.

More about Simone Biles' withdrawal at 2020 Olympics

After withdrawing from the team final, Biles said:

"I say put mental health first. Because if you don't, you're not going to enjoy your sport, and you're not going to succeed as much as you want. So it's OK sometimes to sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person you are — rather than battle through it."

After initial confusion, the four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed that she retired due to mental health concerns.

The Associated Press



"At the end of the day, we're human too," Simone Biles said after withdrawing from the women's gymnastics team finals. "So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do."

The 25-year-old explained that she was inspired by fellow Olympian Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon, citing similar reasons.

The USA Gymnastics organization released a statement:

“After a further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Simone Biles ended the Tokyo Olympics with a silver in the team event, a final she was not a part of, and a bronze in the balance beam event.

