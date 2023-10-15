What does Shawn Johnson do now? Everything to know about the Olympic gold medalist's life away from gymnastics

Shawn Johnson, a four-time Olympic medalist, now lives in Nashville, Texas, with her husband Andrew East and two children, Drew Hazel East and Jett James East. The couple announced in July 2023 that they were expecting their third child.

After her retirement in 2012, Johnson was enrolled at Vanderbilt University in 2013 but withdrew her name before the classes began.

Shawn Johnson now enjoys a large social media following. The 31-year-old has 4.1 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on TikTok.

The American also has a YouTube channel named "The East Family," which she runs alongside her husband Andrew East, who is a professional football player. The duo also shares a podcast named "Couple Things," where they open up about their own lives and speak on vulnerable topics.

Post her gymnastics career, Shawn Johnson has also gone on to write a fiction young adult novel called "The Flip Side". The book follows the story of a young gymnast trying to find the balance between training for Olympic gold and leading the life of an everyday teenager.

Johnson has also had multiple appearances on reality TV shows after retiring from gymnastics. She featured on the Celebrity Apprentice, Adventure Capitalists, The Challenge: Champs vs Stars and Whose Line Is It Anyways. She also appeared on the Family Feud show alongside her family.

Shawn Johnson's gymnastics career

Shawn Johnson is one of the most successful American artistic gymnasts of all time. She showed promise as a youngster and joined the American senior national team in 2007.

That same year, Johnson competed in the Pan American Games and won five medals. She finished with a gold in the team, all-around, beam and bars events, and a silver on the floor.

The next year at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Shawn Johnson once again delivered an impressive performance. The American clinched the gold in the balance beam and took home a silver in the team, all-around, and floor-exercise events.

In January 2010, Johnson suffered an ACL tear in her left knee while skiing. She managed to make a comeback to the sport in May but was only able to join the American senior national team once again in 2011.

After her comeback to the national team in 2011, Johnson claimed gold and silver at that year's Pan American Games.

She announced her retirement in 2012, ahead of the Olympics, due to continuing problems with her left knee.