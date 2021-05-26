What is the Yurchenko double pike? And why Simone Biles may not perform it at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

Returning to competition after 18 months, American gymnast Simone Biles became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic tournament in Indianapolis on Saturday. Although she fell off the uneven bars, her elegant move in the vault was enough to win her the all-around title with a score of 58.400 points.

Simone Biles had tried the Yurchenko double pike move way back in February 2020. At that time, however, she landed on foam blocks as opposed to a mat. Biles again pulled off the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic podium training and carried on her form at the main event.

Despite the gravity-defying move being one of the toughest to accomplish, Simone Biles may not perform it at the forthcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

What is the Yurchenko double pike?

The Yurchenko double pike helped Simone Biles win the all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Classic competition

The Yurchenko family of vaults begins with the gymnast doing a round-off onto the springboard followed by a back handspring onto the horse. It is named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, who invented the move at the 1982 Gymnastics World Cup in Zagreb.

The pike is a type of flip where the gymnast has her hips bent but knees straight and legs stuck together in the flight phase. A double pike move involves the gymnast making two such rotations in the air before landing.

So a Yurchenko double pike consists of the gymnast performing a round-off, back handspring, and two pikes in quick succession.

Why is the Yurchenko double pike move difficult to perform?

Kristian Thomas of Great Britain is one of the five male gymnasts to have performed the Yurchenko double pike in vault

The Yurchenko double pike has only been performed by five male gymnasts and Simone Biles herself. Many gymnasts have performed a single pike after completing the Yurchenko pre-flight phase. But making two aerial rotations in the pike position is tough.

Unlike layouts which can be performed multiple times, executing a salvo or pike twice in the flight phase is strenuous. Firstly, the gymnast needs to generate tremendous power off the vaulting table to have enough vertical distance. Secondly, it has to be performed from a backflip position.

Like any other pike move, an improper landing on the head can lead to severe injuries to the spinal chord. Given the difficult nature and dangers associated, it is understandable why very few gymnasts have attempted the Yurchenko double pike in competitions.

Why Simone Biles may not perform the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

Simone Biles in action at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Having won five medals in Rio, Simone Biles is the favorite to clinch gold in the vault, floor, and all-around events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Because a mishap can affect the entire team, Biles won't risk doing it in the team all-around event.

So, the individual categories are the only events where we can see Biles attempting the move. Even there, we may not see her execute the Yurchenko double pike in the vault finals. In an interview with TexasMonthly in March 2021, Biles said:

"I feel like it might be a better bet to do it in the all-around final because you get that one-touch warm up, rather than the vault finals where you don't. So I feel like we just have to go in and weigh the options, see what's smart, get a feel of the vault."

Despite its punishing nature, the Yurchenko double pike doesn't enjoy the same difficulty level. The Code of points has downgraded a lot of moves as it gives the gymnast attempting it a huge headstart over others. For instance, Prudonova, nicknamed the Vault of Death, now enjoys a 6.4 difficulty rating as opposed to 7.1 in 2012.

I’ve got thoughts on Simone performing a Yurchenko double pike vault at the Olympics: DON’T DO IT! The margin for error is too small - one hand slip or a millisecond of mistiming could be catastrophic. IMO, stick the 2.5 and score a perfect 10 execution. That would be legendary! https://t.co/N3wlTSryOo — Kyle Shewfelt (@kyleshew) March 26, 2021

The Yurchenko double pike has a starting difficulty rating of 6.6 points. Even at the 2021 U.S. Classic, Biles' momentum carried her two steps forward in the landing phase, which led to a deduction. There are less risky moves, like the Yurchenko 900 layout, which enjoys a starting difficulty rating of 6.3 and can be executed more precisely.

As we wait for Simone Biles to mesmerize us with her moves in Tokyo, here's a look at the iconic gymnast performing the much talked-about Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic.