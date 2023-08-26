What is the Yurchenko Double Pike that Simone Biles performed at the US Gymnastics Championships?

On Friday (August 25), American gymnast Simone Biles wowed people worldwide as she performed the Yurchenko Double Pike at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.

This is the first time that Biles did the Yurchenko Double Pike since 2021, and she remains the only female gymnast to have tried the move in competition. The Olympic gold medalist scored a 9.8 execution in the tricky move.

Biles looked confident as she stepped on to the mat, sticking the landing of the vault with grace and ease.

This particular vault move has a layered history, with many gymnasts refusing to take the risk that would come with a fumbled landing.

Understanding the Yurchenko Double Pike

The Yurchenko vault was introduced by Russian gymnast Natalia Yurchenko and her coach Vladislav Rastorotski.

The move gained initial traction after Elena Shushunova struck gold at the 1985 World Championships with the full-twisting Yurchenko vault. However, it became more mainstream in 2001, when improved equipment reduced the risk of injury.

Since then, the vault has seen many variations, with the most difficult one being the Yurchenko Double Pike. This move has the highest D-Score of all Yurchenko vault variations given its challenging nature.

The move requires an athlete to complete two flips in the air in a pike position, with the body folded inward at the waist, and the legs completely straight. This odd position requires immense power at the vaulting table, and the momentum generated makes a perfect landing all the more difficult.

The complete move includes a round-off, back-handspring with a half-turn entry, and a front stretched somersault with two twists.

Given the nature of this vault, it is fair to say that gymnastic enthusiasts were left in awe due to the ease which which Biles performed the vault at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships.