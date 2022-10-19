There have been many occasions in history when scandals associated with professional sports have shaken the world. The Larry Nassar scandal was one of the most harrowing ones to come out.

Ever since the story broke in 2015, multiple gymnasts have come forward about how the former physician sexually abused them under the pretext of medical treatment. This included many Olympic medallists, such as Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Jordyn Wieber amongst others.

Simone Biles came forward with her account of the abuse in a statement on social media. While speaking to the Kansas City Star in 2019 about the horrible incident, she said that she was glad to have a platform such as social media to put forth her side of the story.

"I think it's important because we have a platform, and I think when we tweet, it obviously goes a long way. So we're blessed to be given a platform, so that people will hear and listen."

What was more horrifying about the case was that the FBI mishandled the allegations against Larry Nassar. It was reported that agents made false statements regarding their reports, gave misinformation about their botched investigation, and falsified victims' statements.

Simone Biles stated how the ignorance of the FBI and concerned authorities left the gymnasts in a vulnerable position. The trauma endured by the athletes has made it difficult for them to trust anybody in the future.

"But once you see the FBI was on it and he drank with Steve Penny and stuff. It's like did you guys really not like us that much that you couldn't just do your job? And at the end of the day, it's really sad for us because it becomes a problem whenever we work with future people, how can we trust them?"

Several gymnasts had reportedly complained about Nassar's behavior since the 1990s, and it was only in 2015 that action was taken against him. Top executives at USA Gymnastics were reported to have routinely dismissed sexual abuse allegations and failed to alert authorities, according to a 2016 investigation report by The Indianapolis Star.

Simone Biles attacked USA Gymnastics for failing to protect its athletes against the abuse.

"And we had one goal and we've done everything that they asked us for, even when we didn't want to and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job you literally had one job and you couldn't protect us,"

"The people that I had known for years had failed us" - Simone Biles

Abuse has far reaching effects that continue to affect victims long after the ordeal has ended. US gymnast Simone Biles spoke to the Kansas City Star in 2019 about how hard it was to return to an organization that essentially failed her and other gymnasts.

"But it's not easy coming back to the school, coming back to the organization that has failed you. But you know at this point I just try to think I'm here as a professional athlete with my club team and stuff like that."

She added that every day was a reminder of what she had been through and how she came out of it, even though she tries not to think of it.

"Because it's not easy being out here because I feel like every day is a reminder of what I went through and what I've been through. And what I'm going through and how I've come out of it, but I try to just not think about it but it is hard."

The abuse and the lack of protection that Biles went through have made it difficult for her to trust anybody new.

"They bring in new people all the time, and I automatically put my foot up because the people that I had known for years had failed us. So it's hard for them to bring anyone up to us, I don't know, it's hard to talk about. It's really hard to talk about, I just feel like I don't know, I don't mean to cry. But it's just, it's hard coming here for an organization and having had them failed us so many times."

Even going to therapy, knowing that it is an important part of her training, is hard for her.

"And it's just really sad cuz now every time I go to the doctor or training, I get worked on. It's like, I don't wanna get worked on, but my body hurts. I'm 22 and at the end of the day, that's my fifth rotation and I have to go to therapy."

However, Simone Biles and the other gymnasts are the personification of strength. She believed that it would take time but she would get through it.

"But it's just hard and we try to work through it, but it will take some time. I'm strong, I'll get through it, but it's hard."

More strength and power to everyone who fell victim to abuse.

