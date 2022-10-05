Where does Simone Biles live now? Gymnast's current location explored

Being a famous athlete like Simone Biles from a young age often means bouncing around from location to location. If they're especially gifted, they might have to move several times to find the right coaching, team, or place to compete. Many factors influence the move, but one thing remains true: Young athletes don't stay in one place too often.

This is true for Biles, who has lived in a few different places. She's only 25, but being one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world will force anyone to move often. The question is: Where does she live now? And where has she lived before?

Simone Biles' house: Where the famous gymnast is now

According to reports, Biles currently lives in Houston, Texas. This is likely due to the fact that her fiancee plays for the Houston Texans. She reportedly purchased the home in 2019.

Her NFL partner may end up with a different team in the future, but this appears to be the place they've chosen to be their permanent home, regardless of where their athletic careers might take them.

The star gymnast has shared many clear glimpses of her lavish home on her Instagram. These glimpses reveal that the house is definitely worth flaunting and she's apparently enthusiastic about it.

Where else has Biles lived?

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio. At a young age, she moved to Texas, where her maternal grandfather began taking care of her. These are the main places that she has called home, though she travels for athletic events quite a bit.

She's probably not home very often given the busy schedule of an athlete, but it is her permanent home nonetheless and will perhaps remain so.

Simone Biles medal count

Though she is just 25 years old, she's already one of the best gymnasts working today and perhaps of all time as well. Despite taking time off from the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, she's still got one of the more impressive resumes.

Her first official Olympic competition was in 2016, so she's competed in two Olympic games thus far.

That 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro saw her take home four golds and a bronze. She won bronze in the balance beam event and gold in the team, vault, all-around, and floor exercises.

49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Nine

Before she withdrew from the competition in Tokyo due to mental health struggles, she earned a silver medal in the team exercise and bronze in the balance beam.

She aims to compete once again in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where she will more than likely add to her impressive resume.

Right now, with seven total medals, she's already tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. She may not challenge for the worldwide record of 18, but she's almost assuredly going to dominate the United States' record books.

