Who is the better gymnast between Nadia Comaneci and Simone Biles? Achievements, performances and more compared

Nadia Comaneci vs Simone Biles is one debate that will never end. While many back the new-age GOAT to be the better gymnast, others claim that modern gymnastics was shaped by Comaneci herself. The debate will go on for years to come as a live matchup between the two athletes is impossible.

Both Nadia Comaneci and Simone Biles have cemented their places as legends of the sport. It is almost impossible to compare the two athletes as they were from very different eras. Comaneci owned the competition in the '70s. Meanwhile, Biles is considered the best gymnast in the world right now.

Nadia Comaneci of Romania made several heads turn as she won three individual gold medals at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. The then 14-year-old performed the routine on an uneven bar with unmatched precision. Comaneci scored a perfect 10 and this was the first ever perfect score in the history of Olympic gymnastics.

Decades later, Simone Biles changed the game by performing routines that were considered impossible by female athletes. At only 25, Biles is already considered a legend of the sport due to her ability to ace moves like the Yurchenko double pike with ease.

Biles is also on par with her compatriot Shannon Miller as the most decorated American gymnast of all time with seven Olympic medals. It is almost impossible to choose between Nadia Comaneci and Simone Biles.

Achievements of Nadia Comaneci and Simone Biles compared

Simone Biles made her Olympic Games debut in 2016 in Rio. Biles captivated the world with her smile and agility-driven performances.

The American gymnast’s technique landed her four gold medals in individual and team all-around competitions, floor exercises, and vault. Apart from this, she also won bronze on the balance beam.

Biles went on to win the silver medal for the team's all-round competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, she failed to add to her medal tally any further as she bowed out of the competition citing mental health problems. The American gymnast has been inactive in competitions ever since.

Apart from the Olympics, Biles has won a whopping 19 gold medals in World Championships alone. She is the most decorated US gymnast in history, winning a total of 25 gold, four silver and five bronze medals throughout her career.

It is pertinent to note that Biles could add a few more medals to the tally before she hangs up her boots.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11

Nadia Comaneci made her debut at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games winning three gold medals, a silver and a bronze. This became her best-ever Olympic appearance as she settled for two golds and two silver medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. However, Comaneci’s performance at the Montreal Olympics is considered to be the best ever in history by many.

Critics continue to laud the routines she performed as a 14-year-old as it was the first time a gymnast scored a perfect 10. Apart from the Olympics, the Romanian athlete has won two gold medals and two silvers at the World Championships.

Comaneci has also won a total of nine gold medals at the European Championships throughout her career.

While Biles and Comaneci seem to be comparable based on their medal tally, it should be noted that the format of the scoring system has changed over the years. While many continue to debate over who the real GOAT is, it’s safe to conclude that finding another Simone Biles or Nadia Comaneci in the years to come would be nearly impossible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar