Who were Simone Biles’ teammates at the 2016 Olympics? Where are they now?

The 2016 Summer Olympics were dominated by "The Final Five" women from the USA. Simone Biles, Madison Kocian, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Aly Raisman bagged a gold medal for the team all-around at the 2016 Rio Olympics after a brilliant performance.

In her Olympic debut, Simone Biles won her first gold medal in the team event. She produced the best vault score and helped the team clinch the medal with a score of 184.897. Russia bagged the second position, and China settled for bronze.

Simone Biles' teammates at the 2016 Olympics

Let's take a look at Simone Biles' teammates from the 2016 Olympic Women's Gymnastics team:

Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas is the first African-American to win the individual all-around championship at the Olympics. Besides claiming gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Gabby also won a silver medal at the 2015 World All-Around and was a member of the American gold-winning team at the 2011 and 2015 world championships.

However, she quit gymnastics after her successful stint at the 2016 games. She has since limited her media presence and is not very active on social media. In 2020, Gabby Douglas competed in The Masked Dancer and won the season.

Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez began her senior year by winning a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also bagged a silver medal in the balance beam singles.

With the win, Hernandez grabbed a lot of attention and returned to training in 2018. However, she missed the qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a brief break, Laurie returned to the arena in 2021, but she did not qualify for the upcoming Olympic trials due to a knee injury.

Besides gymnastics, Laurie participated in the celebrity dance show "Dancing With The Stars" in 2016 and won the season.

Madison Kocian

Madison Kocian came into the limelight in 2015 when her team registered a victory at the World Championships. She later participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics and bagged a silver medal in the uneven bar event and a gold media in the team event.

After the Olympics, the Texas native enrolled at the University of California and completed her graduation in 2020. As of now, she has retired from the game and works at the Baylor College of Medicine, as mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.

Aly Raisman

Alexandra Rose Raisman, popularly known as Aly Raisman, is one of the members of 'The Final Five.' The Massachusetts native made her Olympic debut in 2012 at the London Olympics and won a gold medal in the floor final, a bronze in the balance beam, and a gold in the team event.

Raisman then qualified for the 2016 Olympics and won a gold medal in team events and a silver medal in individual events. Aly and Gabby are the only Americans to win back-to-back team gold medals at the Olympics.

After retiring from gymnastics, Aly Raisman ventured into television and competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. She is active on social media and has garnered around 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

