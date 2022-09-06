Why did WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey come in support of Simone Biles for her Olympics withdrawal? 

Simone Biles made headlines after she decided to pause her run in the team Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Her withdrawal shocked many as she was the strongest medal contender after winning multiple golds at the Rio Olympics.

While some criticized her for abandoning her team, a few supported Simone Biles for her decision, one of them being WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.

Rousey took to Twitter to defend the American gymnast. The former UFC champion's tweet on Biles' withdrawal went viral across all platforms.

The fighter has always been outspoken in her comments about people's behavior and this time she did not hesitate to comment on Simone Biles's critics.

“Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesn't know their foot from their a**hole when it comes to being in her position. She's on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from the outside. She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in."

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in. Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in.

Simone Biles not only withdrew from the team event, but also dropped out of the first ever individual all-around contest the next day. She ended her Tokyo Olympics journey with a silver in the team event and bronze on the balance beam.

The former Olympic champion stated at the time:

“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

Several other athletes came in support of Simone Biles' decision. She expressed her gratitude to them and explained what she learned from the situation.

"It just teaches you that it's okay, at the end of the day you are human. Stuff like this happens all the time, and they're gonna love and support you no matter what, and that's what they showed."

Ronda Rousey won a bronze medal at the Olympics

Rousey herself is an Olympian and understands the pressure an athlete goes through at the Olympics. She has had a struggle of her own. The retired UFC fighter-turned-WWE star represented the United States and won a bronze medal in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Rousey revolutionized the sport of MMA at a time when many considered it to be a male-centric sport. Moroever, she was the first ever women's UFC champion, in the bantaweight category.

Today, MMA is an acknowledged sport providing an equal platform to men and women athletes.

Rousey was last seen at the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019, after which she announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Browne. She gave birth to a baby girl in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat