Will Simone Biles compete in 2024? Everything to know about the gymnast's plans for the Olympic year

Although Simone Biles will be competing in 2024, she hasn't officially announced when. The Olympic champion has chosen to forgo the ongoing Winter Cup, and will likely be back on the mat sometime in May.

In 2023, after returning from her two-year-long hiatus, Biles got back in competition, starting at the US Classics. Next, she participated in the National Championships, where she qualified for the Antwerp Artistic World Championships.

This time around, the US Classics are taking place between May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut. The Classics will be followed by the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, which are scheduled to commence on May 30 and go on till June 2. The National Championships will take place in Biles' backyard in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles is likely to be seen competing at either of these events, as she prepares for the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials. Both the Classics and National Championships are a way to qualify for the trials.

However, the 26-year-old already has a pre-booked berth at the Olympic trials, since she was part of the US team that headed to Belgium last year for the World Championships.

At the latest, Biles should be in action for the Olympic trials, which are scheduled to happen in Minneapolis between June 27-30.

What records can Simone Biles break at the 2024 Olympics?

Simone Biles is one of the top favorites to qualify for the American gymnastics team that heads to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. If and when she manages to snag a spot in the team, she will be competing in her third consecutive Games.

In Paris, Biles stands to break the record for most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. She is currently tied with Shannon Miller as they have seven each. But the 2016 all-around champion is likely to surpass Miller after her performance in Paris.

She also stands a chance to join the elite group of gymnasts who have won eight or more Olympic medals. The current list of gymnasts to have achieved this feat comprises Larisa Latynina, Věra Čáslavská, Ágnes Keleti, Polina Astakhova, Nadia Comăneci, Ludmilla Tourischeva, Margit Korond, and Sofia Muratova.

If Simone Biles can pull off a repeat of the performance she gave at the World Championships in Antwerp last August, she would also catapult to the second spot in the list of most decorated Olympic gymnasts.