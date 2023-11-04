“You're human too so do what you like” - When Simone Biles credited Aly Raisman for helping her with body confidence

Simone Biles credited Aly Raisman for helping her develop confidence about her body in 2018.

The seven-time Olympic medalist always had body insecurities that made her feel demotivated. However, Raisman’s self-loving attitude inspired Biles to embrace everything about her.

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles have known each other since their early days in gymnastics. The duo was a part of USA’s ‘Final Five’ gymnastics team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the gold medal. They also testified in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case in 2018.

Having gone through a whirlpool of ups and downs, Biles and Raisman definitely have maintained a strong bond. The sports world saw another instance of the duo’s strong friendship when Biles praised the retired gymnast for teaching her self-love.

During an interaction with Today.com, the gymnast said,

“I would actually say Aly Raisman helped me a lot with my body confidence and it just taught me a lot along the way just like love yourself. It doesn't matter if you don't want to wear makeup that day if you don't want to do your hair that day you're human too so do what you like” said Biles.

From the start of her career, Simone Biles faced trolling for her height, skin, and body, which naturally made her feel insecure. Aly Raisman's beliefs helped Biles to feel great about her body, leaving behind her flaws.

Simone Biles experienced mental health struggles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Biles at Day Nine - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

After winning four gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, fans expected Simone Biles to maintain her winning streak in the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, contrary to everyone’s expectations, Simone Biles chose her mental health over winning medals.

While performing at the Olympics stage in Tokyo, Biles experienced ‘twisties’ a gymnastics condition that freezes the body. It made the gymnast realize that her mental health was keeping well due to years of competition pressure.

As a result, Biles decided to walk away from that year’s Olympics. Her courageous decision to prioritize her mental health sent an important message about athletes' mental health.

Biles went on a two-year mental health break. She spent a lot of time with her family and also got married to the love of her life Jonathan Owens in May this year. She made a strong comeback in August at the US Classic, winning three gold medals and a bronze medal.

Biles was at her best at the recent 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships, where she won four gold medals and a silver.