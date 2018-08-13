Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Analysis - Handball results
The Handball events started today at the 2018 Asian Games at the POPKI Sport Hall, Jakarta. There are 15 nations competing in the Men's sections divided into 4 groups.
Group A: Qatar (seeded 1), Iran (4) and Malaysia.
Group B: South Korea (2), Japan (9) and Pakistan.
Group C: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia (7) and Hong Kong.
Group D: Bahrain (3), Chinese Taipei (8), India and Iraq
The action started off today with Chinese Taipei getting the better of India 38-28 (Half time score 19-13). Top goal scorers were Chiu Yifan (TPE) and Harender Singh (IND), with 8 goals each.
The Taipei players were extremely quick and ran riot with counter attacks, which resulted in 5 breakaway goals. Even though India had a higher shot efficiency of 66% compared to Taipei's 60%, they eventually had to give way to the pacy Taipei lads.
The second match of the day was between Bahrain and Iraq. The latter sprung a surprise by taking a lead of 16-12 during the half. Eventually Bahrain had to bring in all their experience to turn the tide and won the game 30-24. Top goal scorers were Alsayyad Husain (BRN), Alsamahiji Hasan (BRN) and Naser Badalerden (IRQ) with 5 goals each.
The third match was a completely one sided affair with the top seed Qatar brushing off the Malaysians with a deadly scoreline of 64-11 (Half time score 33-7). Top goal scorer was Zouaoui Anis (QAT), with 8 goals.
The fourth match saw the South Koreans defeating the Pakistan team by 47-16 (Half time score 26-4). Top goal scorers were Hwang Doyeop (KOR), with 11 goals, and Asim Saeed Asim (PAK), with 6 goals.
The final match of the day saw Hong Kong defeating the hosts Indonesia with a score line of 40-17 (Half time score 19-6). Top goal scorers were Chan Ka Him (HKG), with 9 goals and Rafael Tolong Victorius (INA), with 5 goals.
League Table Standings after Day 1 action
Group A: Qatar 2 points, Malaysia 0 and Iran.
Group B: Korea 2 points, Pakistan 0 and Japan.
Group C: Hong Kong 2 points, Indonesia 0 and Saudi Arabia.
Group D: Chinese Taipei 2 points, Bahrain 2, Iraq 0 and India 0.