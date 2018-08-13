Asian Games 2018 Day 2 Analysis - Handball results

Qatar looking to defend their Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games

The Handball events started today at the 2018 Asian Games at the POPKI Sport Hall, Jakarta. There are 15 nations competing in the Men's sections divided into 4 groups.

Group A: Qatar (seeded 1), Iran (4) and Malaysia.

Group B: South Korea (2), Japan (9) and Pakistan.

Group C: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia (7) and Hong Kong.

Group D: Bahrain (3), Chinese Taipei (8), India and Iraq

The action started off today with Chinese Taipei getting the better of India 38-28 (Half time score 19-13). Top goal scorers were Chiu Yifan (TPE) and Harender Singh (IND), with 8 goals each.

The Taipei players were extremely quick and ran riot with counter attacks, which resulted in 5 breakaway goals. Even though India had a higher shot efficiency of 66% compared to Taipei's 60%, they eventually had to give way to the pacy Taipei lads.

The second match of the day was between Bahrain and Iraq. The latter sprung a surprise by taking a lead of 16-12 during the half. Eventually Bahrain had to bring in all their experience to turn the tide and won the game 30-24. Top goal scorers were Alsayyad Husain (BRN), Alsamahiji Hasan (BRN) and Naser Badalerden (IRQ) with 5 goals each.

The third match was a completely one sided affair with the top seed Qatar brushing off the Malaysians with a deadly scoreline of 64-11 (Half time score 33-7). Top goal scorer was Zouaoui Anis (QAT), with 8 goals.

The fourth match saw the South Koreans defeating the Pakistan team by 47-16 (Half time score 26-4). Top goal scorers were Hwang Doyeop (KOR), with 11 goals, and Asim Saeed Asim (PAK), with 6 goals.

The final match of the day saw Hong Kong defeating the hosts Indonesia with a score line of 40-17 (Half time score 19-6). Top goal scorers were Chan Ka Him (HKG), with 9 goals and Rafael Tolong Victorius (INA), with 5 goals.

League Table Standings after Day 1 action

Group A: Qatar 2 points, Malaysia 0 and Iran.

Group B: Korea 2 points, Pakistan 0 and Japan.

Group C: Hong Kong 2 points, Indonesia 0 and Saudi Arabia.

Group D: Chinese Taipei 2 points, Bahrain 2, Iraq 0 and India 0.