Asian Games 2018: Handball Federation takes IOA to court over Asiad snub

IOA's decision to snub Men's Handball team hasn't gown down well with the Federation

What's the story?

In the latest blow to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Handball Federation of India has taken the Olympic body to the court. Led by IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey, HFI has taken the committee to the court following their snub for the upcoming Asian Games.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Asian Games are set to take place next month in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. The Games will commence on August 18 and will run through until September 2.

India has selected a very strong contingent for participation in the Games. A Five Hundred and Twenty Four member contingent has been chosen provisionally for the games. However, a lot of cuts and additions are expected before the start of the games.

The biggest controversy regarding the contingent arose when IOA decided to drop the Indian Men's and Women's football teams for the upcoming Asian Games.

The heart of the matter

IOA's decision to deny the Men's Handball team an Asiad birth has cost them dearly, as the Handball Federation f India has decided to take the matter to the courts.

The HFI has also put a share of the blame on All India Football Federation, stating that the IOA is working under pressure from such federations.

"IOA is working under pressure from other associations i.e the football association, which has a certain clout in the Olympic Association in order to get their team sent, is blocking the participation of the handball team," read the petition filed by the Handball Federation.

What's next?

The hearing regarding this matter is set for July 16, over a month before the start of the Asian Games. It is unlikely that the team will make it into the final list before the Asian Games start.

Once again, the IOA is under heavy criticism regarding their decision but is still refusing to clear the team for the Asiad.