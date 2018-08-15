Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018 - Handball Results Day 3

Richard Arul Savary
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:47 IST

The first game of the day saw Iran (4) taking on Malaysia. Malaysia were no match against a strong Iranian team and Iran went on to win comfortably 55-11 (29-5 at half time).


Barbat Salaman (IRN)
Barbat Salaman (IRN) (Image Courtesy: Image4sport)

Barbat Salaman (IRN) top scored with 11 goals. Iran had an astonishing shot efficiency of 82% converting 55 of the 67 opportunities they had. They had also scored 23 fast break goals.

The second game got underway between Japan (9) and Pakistan. Japan sailed through Pakistan defeating them 38-15 (20-7 at the interval).

Japan v South Korea - Handball International Match
Shida Hiroki was the top scorer for Japan

Shida Hiroki scored 7 and Kadoyama Tetsuya scored 6 goals for Japan. For Pakistan Muzamal Hussain Muzamal scored 5 goals.

Japan had 76% shot efficiency having converted 38 of their 50 attempts at goals. Apart from it, they had 7 breakthrough goals and 9 fast break goals to add to their kitty.





