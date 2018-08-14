Asian Games 2018: Indian Handball team forced to play without uniforms

Indian Handball players (in blue) in action against Chinese Taipei

What's the story?

With just days left for the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games to get started, the Indian handball team faced humiliation when they were forced to practice in their casual attires after the suppliers failed to provide the kits on time.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian Olympic Association had previously ordered all non-affiliated sports to arrange for their uniforms for the Asian Games. The situation was averted by the sports minister of India Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod who made sure that the non-affiliated athletes or federations do not have to pay for their uniforms. He ordered the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs to pay for the kits.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately, it was one of the affiliated sports which were the victims and found themselves without uniforms during the match against the Chinese Taipei Handball team. India lost the match, but the inability to sport the national team uniform hogged the limelight more than anything else.

As per reports, the players of the Indian team were wearing casual attire which accompanied a patched logo and jersey numbers. At first, the organizers were not keen to allow the Indian team to participate in the match but were they eventually allowed after numerous requests were made by the Indian officials present at the venue.

What's next?

Chinese brand Li-Ning was recently roped in by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to produce Indian teams’ uniforms for the Asian Games and also the Youth Olympic Games. But the company started on a negative note after failing to deliver its first order within the deadline.

The affiliate of both the IOA and the Handball Federation are also top officials of Asian Handball, so it was quite unexpected that such negligence would be shown towards the sport. The 18th edition of the Asian Games will start on August 18 and conclude on September 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

