Asian Games 2018: Round-up of men's handball on day 6

Bahrain through to the Semifinals

The main round action in the Asian Games 2018 men's handball competition started on August 22nd with Bahrain defeating South Korea 27-25 (13-11) in a keenly contested encounter. Hussain Alsayyad was top scorer with eight points for Bahrain. Ciyoel Yoon scored seven for Korea. Bahrain toppled the Koreans with 6 breakaway goals.

In a Group I encounter, Japan got the better of Iraq 27-24 (12-15). The Japanese fought hard to turn around a three-point deficit in the first half to a three point victory in a topsy-turvy match. Hiroki Motoki scored nine goals for Japan.

Iran defeated Hong Kong in a one-sided encounter 46-20 (18-10). Iran converted 46 of their 59 attempts to end up with 78% scoring efficiency. They also dominated by scoring 16 fast break goals, six wing goals and eight from the nine-meter line. Shahoo Nosrati (IRN) was top scorer with 12 goals. Wing Fai Tse scored seven for Taipei.

Qatar's Rafael Capote is in top form

Qatar got the better of Saudi Arabia 28-23 (16-10). Qatar's Rafael Capote scored six goals and Abdullah Alhammad (KSA) scored six.

Pakistan defeated Indonesia 28-23 (12-10) on Aug 21st. Muzamal Muzamal Hussain (PAK) scored eight goals and Viktorius Rafael Tolong (INA) scored 11.

In another encounter on Aug 21st, Chinese Taipei defeated Malaysia 34-13 (19-6). Tzufan Liu (TPE) scored nine goals. Taipei had 63% goal efficiency converting 34 of their 54 attempts with nine fastbreak goals.

Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have been placed in Group I for the main round.

Bahrain, South Korea, Iran and Hong Kong have been placed in Group II in the main round.

Classification Group III consists of Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Malaysia.

Bahrain defeated Iran 29-23 (16-13) on the 20th of August. Ali Salman (BRN) scored seven goals. Afshin Sadeghi Askari (IRN) scored eight.

Qatar got the better of Iraq 26-20 (15-9) on August 20th. Qatar's Mustafa Heiba and Anis Zouaoui scored five each. Jasim Ghassab Mohammed (IRQ) scored five. Qatar scored eight fast break goals which won the game for them eventually.

South Korea thrashed Hong Kong 40-15 (21-7) on August 20th. Korea's Dong-Hyun Jang and Doyeop Hwang scored seven goals each. Korea showed 71% scoring efficiency with 17 fastbreak goals.

The best match on August 20th was contested between Japan and Saudi Arabia which ended in a 26-26 (15-11) tie. Abdullah Alabbas (KSA) scored eight goals. Yuto Agarie (JPN) scored seven goals.

Chinese Taipei defeated Pakistan 36-32 (16-14) on August 20th. Hsienchang Chao (TPE) scored eight goals and Muhammad M. Shahid Pervaiz (PAK) scored eight.

India get their first victory defeating Malaysia

India crushed Malaysia on August 20th with a scoreline of 45-19 (25-8). Davinder Singh (IND) scored 13 goals. India enjoyed 73% efficiency as they converted 45 of their 62 opportunities with 14 fastbreak goals.

South Korea drew Japan in a Group B encounter on 17th August with the score reading 26-26 (13-13 at the interval). Both teams matched each other evenly and did not give an inch away in this mouth-watering encounter. Dongcheol Kim of Korea scored 10 points and Yi Keong Jeong scored eight. For Japan, Yuto Agarie and Hiroki Motoki scored six each.

Saudi Arabia crushed Indonesia 47-13 (21-4) in a Group C encounter. Saudi's Abbas Alsaffar scored eight goals. Saudi had a 73% shot efficiency converting 47 of 64 shots with 16 fast break goals.

Qatar quelled the challenge from Iran with a 35-20 (18-6) victory in a Group A encounter. Qatar's Moustafa Heiba scored 6six points. Qatar converted 35 of their 46 shots to record a 76% efficiency score.

Iraq crushed India 40-29 (18-13) in a Group D encounter. Iraq's Mohanad Adil Talib Al Behadili scored nine goals. India's Deepak Ahlawat scored eight. Iraq excelled scoring 11 fastbreak goals and five from the seven-meter line.

Bahrain defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21 (18-10) in a Group D encounter. Bahrain had 73% shot efficiency converting 37 of their 51 shots along with nine fast break goals. Hasan Alsamahiji (BRN) scored six goals. Enchieh Pan (TPE) scored eight goals.

Group Standings

Main Group I: Japan 3, Qatar 2, Saudi Arabia 1 and Iraq 0.

Main Group II: Bahrain 4, South Korea 2, Iran 0 and Hong Kong 0.

Classification Group III: Chinese Taipei 4, India 2, Pakistan 2, Indonesia 0, and Malaysia 0.