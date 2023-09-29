Asian Games 2023 Women's Handball: India vs China, preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India and China are scheduled to meet in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B encounter during the 2023 Asian Games at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

India face a crucial encounter against China after a challenging start in the event. They began their campaign with a tough loss to Japan, where they struggled to find their footing.

However, they showcased remarkable resilience in their second match, earning a hard-fought draw against Hong Kong. Now, facing China, they aim to build on the lessons learned from their previous matches and put up a spirited fight.

China enter the match against India with a sense of confidence and momentum. They've started their Asian Games campaign impressively, recording dominant victories over Hong Kong and Nepal. This strong start has propelled them to the second spot in the group, and they'll be aiming to maintain their winning streak against India.

India vs China match details

Date & Time: September 29, 2023, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium, Hangzhou

India vs China head-to-head

India Women and China Women have faced each other twice in handball. India Women have yet to secure a victory, while China Women have won both encounters. Their meetings include one match in the Olympic Games Women's event and another in the Asian Games Women's competition.

China Women have displayed their dominance with a 100% winning record against India Women in these competitions. In terms of performance, China Women have outscored India Women significantly, with an average of 33.0 points per game compared to India Women's 22.5 points per game.

Whether playing at home or away, China Women have consistently come out on top, underscoring their strong head-to-head record against India Women in handball.

Matches Played: 2

India: 0

China: 2

India vs China squads

China

Chan Kam Ling, Hung Cheuk Kiu, Ip Wai Ming, Tang Man Ting, Chong Sze Ki, Cheung Man Shan, Wong Chi Ching, To Ka Man, Fung Sze Ming, Wu Lei Ling, Wong Wing Tung, Lee Man Nga, Lo Kei Laam, Wong Yee Ting, Cheung Mei Ngo, Yiu Hei Yan

India

Mitali Sharma, Bhawana, Priyanka Thakur, Tejaswani Singh, Sonika, Diksha Kumari, Shalini Thakur, Nidhi Sharma, Jyoti Shukla, Sushma, Asha Rani, Nina Shil, Menika, Shiva Singh, Pooja Kanwar, Priyanka

India vs China starting lineup

China

Chan Kam Ling, Hung Cheuk Kiu, Ip Wai Ming, Tang Man Ting, Chong Sze Ki, Cheung Man Shan, Wong Chi Ching

India

Sonika, Bhawana, Priyanka Thakur, Mitali Sharma, Shalini Thakur, Menika, Priyanka

India vs China prediction

In this clash, India face a challenging situation, having commenced their campaign with a defeat against the leading team, Japan.

Given China's formidable standing in the sport and India's underdog position, the likelihood points towards China clinching a victory in their third Asian Games appearance.

Nevertheless, sports often spring surprises, and India is determined to assert itself and take on the world's top teams. While the prognosis tilts in favor of China, the match sets the stage for a display of India's resilience on a prestigious platform.

Match Prediction: China to defeat India in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B match of Asian Games 2023.

India v China live telecast details, channel list & live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV