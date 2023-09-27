Asian Games 2023 Women's Handball: India vs Hong Kong, China preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India Women and Hong Kong Women are poised to face off in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou's Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

India's women's handball team began their Asian Games campaign with a formidable challenge from Japan, which they unfortunately lost by a score of 41–13. This places them in the third position in Group B, and their goal difference of -28 (with 13 goals scored and 41 conceded) reflects the obstacles they encountered in their opener.

On the other hand, the Hong Kong women's handball team faced a challenging start to their Asian Games journey, suffering defeats in their first two matches. These setbacks have left them at the bottom of the table with limited prospects for medal contention.

In their first match, Hong Kong went up against Japan and were defeated 38-10. Their second match was against China, where they also faced a stern challenge, resulting in a 35-15 loss.

India vs Hong Kong, China Match Details

Date & Time: September 27, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium, Hangzhou

India vs Hong Kong, China Head-to-Head

In head-to-head handball clashes, the India Women's Handball Team (India) and the Hong Kong Women's Handball Team (Hong Kong, China) have engaged in closely contested battles. Notably, on December 8, 2018, Hong Kong, China secured a narrow 31-27 victory over India.

This was followed closely by another thrilling encounter on December 5, 2018, where Hong Kong, China edged out India with a slim 30-29 margin.

Going back to March 22, 2015, India W had previously secured a 28-22 win against Hong Kong, China in a match that showcased their competitive rivalry on the handball court.

Matches Played: 3

India: 1

Hong Kong, China: 2

India vs Hong Kong, China Squads

Hong Kong, China

Cheung Mei Ngo, Yiu Hei Yan, Fung Sze Ming, Wong Wing Tung, Wong Chi Ching, Tang Man Ting, Cheung Man Shan, Wu Lei Ling, Lo Kei Laam, Lee Man Nga, Chan Kam Ling, Chong Sze Ki, To Ka Man, Hung Cheuk Kiu, Ip Wai Ming, Wong Yee Ting

India

Shalini Thakur, Menika, Priyanka, Nidhi Sharma, Shiva Singh, Mitali Sharma, Tejaswani Singh, Sonika, Jyoti Shukla, Bhawana, Nina Shil, Asha Rani, Pooja Kanwar, Sushma, Priyanka Thakur, Diksha Kumari

India vs Hong Kong, China Starting Lineup

Hong Kong, China

Cheung Man Shan, Wong Chi Ching, Fung Sze Ming, Wong Wing Tung, Lee Man Nga, Cheung Mei Ngo, Yiu Hei Yan

Indi

Priyanka Thakur, Priyanka, Mitali Sharma, Sonika, Bhawana, Menika, Shalini Thakur

India vs Hong Kong, China Prediction

Considering the current standings in the Asian Games 2023 women's handball Group B, India faces a challenging match against Hong Kong, China. India is currently in third place, having lost their first match with a significant goal difference of -28. Hong Kong, China, on the other hand, has had a tough start with two losses and a goal difference of -48.

It promises to be a closely contested match, but India may have a slight advantage based on their previous performances. In their last matches, Lee Man Nga for Hong Kong and Priyanka for India exhibited stellar performances, making them key players both nations will depend on for success.

Match Prediction: India Women to defeat Hong Kong, China in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B match of Asian Games 2023.

India vs Hong Kong, China Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV