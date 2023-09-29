Asian Games 2023 Women's Handball: India vs Nepal, preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

India Women and Nepal Women are poised to face off in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou's Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

The Indian handball team, currently placed fourth in Group B with a solitary point from three matches, is set to face Nepal in a crucial encounter. Having faced tough challenges in their previous matches against formidable opponents, India aims to redeem themselves in this upcoming clash.

The Nepalese handball team, positioned at the bottom of Group B, is gearing up to face India in their next matchup. Despite facing tough losses in their previous encounters, the team is determined to bounce back and secure their first win in the tournament.

India vs Nepal Match Details

Date & Time: September 30, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium, Hangzhou

India vs Nepal Head-to-Head

Nepal and India are set to meet for the first time in women's handball, marking a historic encounter between the two nations. The inaugural face-off heightens anticipation and excitement, marking the first meeting on the handball court between the two teams.

Both sides are eager to make their mark at the Asian Games in this historic encounter. The unique occasion is sure to be a significant moment in the handball history of both Nepal and India as they vie for victory in this inaugural head-to-head clash.

India vs Nepal Squads

Nepal

Chaudhary Ram Kumari, Basnet Ramila, Rana Mamata, Chaudhary Aditi, Shrestha Devi, Sherpa Aita Lomu, Rai Bandana, Tamang Bimala, Rai Uma, Kumal Samjhana, Rai Sanju, Rana Hilina, Sinjali Kalpana, Bhujel Bimala, Chaudhary Sangita

India

Diksha Kumari, Priyanka Thakur, Sushma, Pooja Kanwar, Asha Rani, Nina Shil, Bhawana, Jyoti Shukla, Sonika, Tejaswani Singh, Mitali Sharma, Shiva Singh, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka, Menika, Shalini Thakur

India vs Nepal Starting Lineup

Nepal

Chaudhary Sangita, Chaudhary Ram Kumari, Basnet Ramila, Sherpa Aita Lomu, Rai Bandana, Tamang Bimala, Rai Uma

India

Mitali Sharma, Priyanka Thakur, Bhawana, Sonika, Shalini Thakur, Menika, Priyanka

India vs Nepal Prediction

Considering the current standings in the Asian Games 2023 women's handball Group B, Nepal faces a challenging match against India. In the upcoming handball clash between India and Nepal on September 30, the prediction leans towards India securing a victory.

Despite India facing challenges in the initial matches, their experience and statistical advantage over Nepal suggest a favorable outcome. The Indian team is expected to exhibit resilience and strategic prowess, utilizing this opportunity to secure a crucial win and improve their standing in Group B.

While Nepal may present a spirited effort, the prediction leans towards India emerging triumphant in what promises to be a hard-fought encounter at the Asian Games.

Match Prediction: India to defeat Nepal, in the Women's Preliminary Round - Group B match of Asian Games 2023.

India vs Nepal Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV