In a significant development for the sport of handball in India, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has granted official recognition to the Handball Association of India (HAI) as a National Sports Federation (NSF).

This momentous decision, which takes immediate effect, marks a pivotal turning point for the promotion and regulation of handball in the country.

The recognition follows the recent elections of the HAI, where Digvijay Chautala was elected as the President and Jagan Mohan Rao as the Secretary-General. Their leadership promises to put an end to the longstanding impasse over the administration of the sport, providing a fresh start for handball in the nation.

The Ministry's decision to recognize HAI as an NSF was meticulously deliberated upon. One of the crucial factors considered was the HAI's affiliation with prominent international governing bodies.

HAI is affiliated to the International Handball Federation, the Asian Handball Federation, and the Indian Olympic Association, cementing its position as a recognized entity in the global handball community.

To ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process, the elections for HAI were conducted under the supervision of retired District Judge Justice Deepak Kumar Srivastava. This measure guarantees that the mandate of the elected officials represents the true will of the handball community.

With official recognition, HAI is now entrusted with the responsibility of adhering to guidelines issued by the International Handball Federation (IHF) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

This adherence ensures that handball athletes are not deprived of opportunities to represent the nation at prestigious international events like the Olympics and Asian Games.

As part of the recognition process, the Ministry has communicated specific requirements to the Federation. HAI is required to provide a minimum of two months advance notice to the government for any changes to its constitution. This enables the government to stay informed and offer relevant input when necessary.

Additionally, the federation has been instructed to maintain its accounts following the mercantile system of accounting. This financial protocol aims to ensure that funds are managed responsibly and used optimally for the growth and development of handball in the country.