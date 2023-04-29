India will take on Cyprus in the second semi-final match of the IHF Men's Emerging Nations Championship 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna will host a knockout contest between the two sides.

India finished atop the Group A points table, having won both their group-stage matches. They defeated Andorra 23-26 in their first match and won their second game against Malta by a 33-31 margin.

Ankit scored 10 goals each in both matches, while Amit scored 10 goals against Malta. A few other players also contributed to the team's success.

Cyprus, on the other hand, also won both their group-stage matches. They topped Group B by defeating Moldova and Australia with scores of 35-31 and 24-21, respectively. Alexandros Charalambous was their best player in both matches, having scored 10 and eight goals in both matches, respectively.

Match Details

Match: India vs Cyprus (IND vs CYR), Semi-Final 2, IHF Men's Emerging Nations Championship

Date & Time: Saturday, April 29 at 11.00 pm IST (8.30 pm local time)

Venue: Palace of Culture and Sports, Varna

Squads to choose from

India

Goalkeepers: Atul Kumar, Amar Mani Tripathi

Defenders: Mohit, Sahil Rana, Vijender Beniwal, Subham Bache Singh, Subho Sardar, Mann Ashish, Mohit

Forwards: Ankit, Amit Ghanghas, Sumit Kumar, Ravinder Pal Singh, Vansh Thakran, Anuj Sheokhand, Mohammad Sameer, Gurdeep Khatri

Cyprus

Goalkeepers: Georgios Ppoumos, Christos Orfanos

Defenders: Alexandros Charalambous, Loucas Paraskeva, Stephanos Melissas, Marios Georgiadis, Antonis Petrou, Leonidas Hadjiantonis

Forwards: Georgios Loannis Kritikos, Stefanos Tikkas, Christos Tartios, Theodoros Markides, Christoforos Hadjipetrou, Anastasios Loannou

Probable Playing 7

India

Atul Kumar, Mohit, Sahil Rana, Mohit, Ankit, Amit Ghanghas, and Sumit Kumar.

Cyprus

Christos Orfanos, Alexandros Charalambous, Loucas Paraskeva, Stephanos Melissas, Marios Georgiadis, Georgios Loannis Kritikos, and Stefanos Tikkas.

IND vs CYR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IHF Men's Emerging Nations Championship)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Atul Kumar, Mohit, Alexandros Charalambous, Loucas Paraskeva, Ankit, Amit Ghanghas, Georgios Loannis Kritikos.

Captain: Ankit | Vice-Captain: Mohit

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Christos Orfanos, Stephanos Melissas, Alexandros Charalambous, Mohit, Stefanos Tikkas, Sumit Kumar, Georgios Loannis Kritikos.

Captain: Alexandros Charalambous | Vice-Captain: Georgios Loannis Kritikos

