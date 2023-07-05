17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship 2023: India crashes out after losing all four games

India's journey in the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship 2023 comes to an unfortunate end as they suffered defeats in all four group matches. India strived hard to win but were not lucky enough throughout the tournament to bag a triumph.

As a result, they are placed at the bottom of the table with zero victories under their belt, which ultimately dragged them out of the tournament. India were placed in Group B alongside PR China, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan. While the rest of the matches somehow managed throughout the contest, India lost to all four.

Their opening match took place on July 30 versus Chinese Taipei at Kowloon Park Sports Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui. It was a closely contested battle but ended in the opponent's favour with a scoreline of 25-22 as India fell short of three goals. In their first half, India managed seven goals, while Chinese Taipei were four goals ahead.

Concerning their second match of the tournament, India faced off versus PR China and they turned out to be a formidable opponent. Despite their best efforts, India lost by 22-35 as China gave tough times with consecutive goals throughout the match. In the first half, India settled for nine, as China dominated with 14.

The third match further intensified disappointment for team India as they lost to Uzbekistan by a scoreline of 30-34. Although it was a closely contested battle, India could manage four goals less in the first as Uzbekistan stood out with 15.

For a moment, it felt to the spectators that India would turn the tables, sealing their journey in the last match with a win. It was because, in the first half, they were only one goal behind Iran. However, the match ended favouring Iran by 39-31 as they starred in the second half of the encounter. Currently, PR China are leading the Group B.

India to salvage their 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship campaign with a win in the 9th-10th place match

After a disappointing end to their journey, India's women's team will now lock horns with Kuwait in the 9th-10th place match. It has been scheduled for July 7th at the same venue. Both teams will try to end their campaigns on a good note as Kuwait of Group A also affirmed to the last slot in the table with zero wins.

It is pertinent to mention that the 17th Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship began on June 30 and will conclude on July 9. Despite India's poor performances throughout, they still have a final chance to salvage their campaign.

