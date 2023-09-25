Asian Games 2023 Results Day 2: India women's handball team slumps to heavy defeat against Japan 

India did not have the best of days in handball on Day 2 (September 25) of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The women’s team slumped to a heavy 13-41 defeat at the hands of Japan at the ZNJU Gymnasium in a Group B match of the Preliminary Round.

The first half was a completely one-sided affair in favor of Japan, who finished at 21-4, not letting India any breathing space whatsoever. In the second half, India were slightly better than how they were in the first, but it did not make a difference to the overall result of the match.

India had 37 shots at goal and could not even convert 40 percent of them. Japan, on the other hand, were much more efficient as they converted nearly 70 percent of their shots (41 out of 59).

India women's handball team has 3 matches still to play in Asian Games 2023 Preliminary Round

For India, Menika scored four times and was the pick of their players. Priyanka Thakur and Priyanka made three successful attempts apiece. Bhawana, Mitali Sharma and Shalini Thakur scored once apiece.

But apart from that, the other players, including the likes of Nina Shil, Nidhi Sharma, Jyoti Shukla, Asha Rani, Pooja Kanwar, and others could not score even once.

For Japan, Sora Ishikawa scored seven times and was the standout player for her side. Yumi Kitahara and Saki Hattori scored five times apiece. Kana Ozaki and Naoko Sahara scored four times each to stamp their authority on the Indian team.

India had 10 players who could not score, while only four Japanese players failed.

The India women’s team's other matches in the Preliminary Round Group B are against Hong Kong on September 27, China on September 29, and Nepal on September 30. The challenge is only expected to get tougher for the Indian team from here onwards.