As the points table unfolds, India currently holds the third position with 1 point, earned from their tie against Hong Kong. Hong Kong, sharing the same point tally, occupies the fourth spot, while Nepal is yet to make an impact in the tournament.

India, despite facing adversity, has shown unwavering determination on the handball court. Their journey commenced with a formidable opponent, Japan, where they fought valiantly but ultimately fell short with a scoreline of 13-41.

However, India's indomitable spirit shone brightly in their second encounter against Hong Kong, culminating in a thrilling 26-26 tie. This hard-fought draw showcased India's resolve and grit.

At the pinnacle of the standings is Japan, an unstoppable force with a perfect record of three wins in as many matches. Hot on their heels is China, demonstrating their prowess with back-to-back victories in two matches. With 4 points, the hosts, China, pose a formidable challenge to the competition.

The primary focus remains on India, a team that has displayed resilience and unwavering spirit. With more challenges ahead, Team India's journey promises additional moments of excitement and a strong desire to climb the rankings.

India holds Hong Kong to a thrilling 26-26 tie

India faced off against Hong Kong in a thrilling Handball Preliminary Round-Group B encounter, seeking redemption after a challenging opening match against Japan, which ended 13-41 in Japan's favor.

The match proved to be an intense battle, ultimately concluding in a hard-fought 26-26 tie. India showcased their determination and tenacity throughout the game, aiming to secure their first victory in the tournament.

Menika emerged as the star player for India, making a significant impact by scoring eight crucial goals. Her outstanding performance contributed significantly to India's overall score.

The Indian team displayed remarkable shooting efficiency, with a 60% success rate, making 26 out of 43 shots count. They were particularly effective in the 6m and 9m areas, showcasing their offensive prowess.

On the defensive front, India's goalkeepers, including Nina Shil and Diksha Kumari, put up a commendable effort with a combined total of 11 saves. They thwarted several attempts from the Hong Kong side, ensuring that India remained competitive throughout the match.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, delivered a spirited performance as well, with players like Cheung Mei Ngo and Wong Yee Ting leading their team's offense. Despite India's valiant efforts, the match ended in a well-deserved tie, highlighting the competitiveness of both sides.