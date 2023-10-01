Asian Games 2023 Women's Handball Points Table: Updated standings after Day 7

India's journey in Women's Handball came to an end after the team failed to finish in the top two of Pool B. Unfortunately, India fell short of securing a spot in the semifinals, finishing third in the table with 3 points.

Despite showcasing moments of brilliance, the team faced tough competition from Japan and China, who emerged as the top two contenders. India faced formidable opponents in the group stage, with results including a hard-fought draw against Hong Kong (26-26) and a victory over Nepal (44-19).

However, losses to Japan, China, and Hong Kong ultimately determined their exit from the competition. As India bows out of contention, the focus shifts to the impressive performances of Japan and China, who have secured their spots in the semifinals.

Japan dominated the group with an unbeaten record, securing 4 wins out of 4 matches and accumulating 8 points. China followed closely with 6 points, having won 3 out of 4 matches. India, with 1 win and 3 points, showed resilience but couldn't secure enough victories to advance.

India's dominant outing in their final group stage Handball clash against Nepal

In a decisive clash marking the culmination of the Women's Handball Group B stage, India showcased their prowess against Nepal, securing a convincing victory with a final scoreline of 44-19.

The match unfolded in two distinct halves, with India establishing a commanding lead of 8-21 in the first and continuing their dominance with an 11-23 performance in the second.

India's clinical efficiency on the court was evident in their remarkable 76% goal conversion rate, outclassing Nepal's 54%. Mitali Sharma emerged as a standout performer for India, boasting an impressive 88% shooting accuracy and contributing significantly to her team's triumph.

The diverse attacking strategy of the Indian team saw notable performances from Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka Thakur, and Asha Rani. The defensive strength of the squad limited Nepal's scoring opportunities, allowing India to capitalize on fast breaks and breakthroughs.

Despite this commendable victory, the bittersweet reality for India was the failure to secure a spot in the semifinals. The match report reflects India's dominance in their final group stage encounter, but the earlier tournament dynamics led to their inability to progress beyond this stage.

India's women's handball team ended their group stage journey with valuable experience to build on for future competitions.