Asian Games 2023 Women's Handball Updated Points Table after Day 2

The esteemed Asian Games 2023 continue in a full-fledged manner in Hangzhou, China. Out of 40 sports being contested, one among them is handball, witnessing top-notch Indian talent taking part.

Indian women's handball team kicked off their campaign against Japan, though with a loss. It was not a good start to their Asiad journey and will soon need to find their groove in order to persist in their medal-winning hopes.

The match was contested on Monday, September 25, and it would be fair to say that it arose as a one-sided encounter. Japan registered a comfortable win by a scoreline of 41:13, showcasing their aptitude in the sport.

Indian women's handball team is currently placed third on the points table in Group B of the preliminary round. Their goal difference also portrays the hardship they encountered in their opening game, as they scored 13 goals while conceding 41, resulting in a difference of 28.

Now, they are all set to square off against Hong Kong women at the Zhejiang Normal University, Xiaoshan Gymnasium, on Wednesday, September 27. It is pertinent to mention that India sits in their group along with the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Nepal.

Who leads the women's handball table in Group B?

As far as the table toppers are concerned, China is leading the pack with two out of two wins, portraying their brilliance in the game. It gives them four points on the table. They are followed by Japan, sharing the same numbers as them. However, what sets the two teams apart is the difference in goals, creating varying goal differences. Both teams have four points.

Yet to register a win, India is followed by Nepal and Hong Kong on the Group B points table. While Nepal is equivalent to India, a slightly higher goal difference places them fourth with no points. They have only played one match so far.

On the other hand, Hong Kong's women's handball side has not started its journey on a high note, as they have lost both their games. It places them at the bottom of the table, with bare minimum hopes for a medal.