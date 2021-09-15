Bluesport Entertainment to invest 240 crore in Premier Handball League.

The official license holder of the Premier Handball League (PHL), Bluesport Entertainment, has announced a mammoth investment of INR 240 crore into the league. The investment will be used to boost both men’s and women’s handball - at the elite and grassroots level - in India over the next five years.

“Investment as well as having the right people as partners is key to developing any sport. Apart from creating a professional handball league and its marketing, we are also looking at a holistic approach to develop the sport at the grassroots level through various strategic collaborations and customized programs especially curated to train the players and coaches as well as upgrading the handball infrastructure in India.”

He added:

“The business acumen of Vivek Lodha and Abhinav Banthia and our vision to revolutionize this fastest Olympics sport in India under the guidance of the HFI are some of the reasons that ensured the board to go ahead with this investment,” said Manu Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Bluesport Entertainment.

The company has already acquired the rights for the men’s and women’s leagues of the PHL in India for the next 10 years.

With an investment of INR 120 crore each for the men’s and women’s games, it plans to spend INR 35 crore on grassroots development. This will involve nurturing and training junior and sub-junior talents in the country as well as implementing a well-structured program to help local coaches equip themselves in accordance with international standards.

Handball is already a popular sport in India: Manu Agrawal, CEO of Bluesport Entertainment

The investment will also provide necessary international exposure and foreign training opportunities for Indian players throughout the league.

“Handball is already a popular and much followed sport globally and with a massive youth population in India, there has been a steady rise in the appetite for new age sports. We will be using 25% of the funding in promoting handball across the country, tapping the interest while 15% of it will go into developing the infrastructure which, I feel, will be the key factor in the growth of the sport in India.”

“In the next five years we not only want to change the way handball is being played or perceived in the country but also to make the PHL a commercially viable product. We expect 33% growth in terms of compound annual growth rate and believe both the men’s and women’s leagues are capable of recovering the investment and turning profitable by the end of their respective third seasons,” Agrawal further added.

Played by over 190 countries across the world, handball is immensely popular in India with more than 85,000 registered players currently. It is one of the few sports where female players match the competitiveness of their male counterparts and it also demands great physical fitness.

The much-awaited inaugural edition of the PHL is scheduled to take place next year as the franchise-based league is all set to add a new and exciting chapter to the history of Indian handball.

