Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh joins Premier Handball League as second franchise

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, a team from the state of Uttar Pradesh, has joined the Premier Handball League (PHL) bandwagon. The league had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise.

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries. They are one of the leading automotive part solution companies in South East Asia. The group, apart from its business interests, is also involved in sports goods manufacturing.

The new handball team, associated with the Premier Handball League, aims to popularize the game and contribute to the growth of the sporting ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh handball team is headed by the young and dynamic entrepreneur Swapnil Jain. He shares a deep interest in the sport, with a vision to promote handball in Uttar Pradesh. Jain wants to put the state on the global map by creating world-class athletes from the region.

In a media statement, Swapnil Jain said one of the aims of Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh is to restore handball to its past glory. He said:

“Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. But with time, the popularity has faded. We as a stakeholder want to support handball and enable it to regain its glory and by joining hands with PHL. We hope to achieve this goal. Our objective will be to bring the awareness and the excitement of the sport back."

Manu Agrawal, CEO of Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, said the league and the new team from Uttar Pradesh will help the sport grow manifold. He said:

"Uttar Pradesh has given many handball athletes to the nation since the beginning and the participation of the current ones in the league would further inspire the enthusiasts and the sport within the state. With the likes of such committed partners, I am also confident that the league will not only establish itself but work with an equal commitment to ensuring the handball ecosystem sees a sturdy growth in India."

The first season of the Premier Handball League, which is set to take place next year, will bring an exciting and never-seen-before experience to the audience. It will also provide Indian players the opportunity to rub shoulders with top international players from across the world and enhance their skills.

