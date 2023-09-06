Haryana triumphs in 52nd Men’s Handball Senior Nationals, hosts J&K secure bronze

In a display of handball prowess, Haryana earned the well-deserved gold medal at the 52nd Senior National Men’s Handball Championship.

The tournament took place at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Stadium in Srinagar. This major event, a joint effort by the J&K Sports Council, J&K Handball Association, and the Handball Association of India, saw 32 sides partaking.

The Railways, though courageous in their endeavours, went down against Haryana's sheer perseverance and mastery. They settled for the silver medal. On the other hand, hosts Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat took the joint third place.

Officials praise the Men's Handball Championships for providing great platform to the athletes

The closing ceremony was graced by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, who was the chief guest. Dr Mehta took the chance to emphasise the burgeoning sports culture within the Union Territory.

He also praised the youth of the state for increasingly embracing sports, emphasizing its vital significance for a wholesome and resonant society.

"As a society, we must prioritize the health and integrity of sports culture over the temptation of drugs and create an environment where athletes can thrive on their talent, skill, fair play, discipline, and the relentless pursuit of excellence."

Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of Youth Services and Sports in Jammu & Kashmir, mentioned the strides made in improving sporting infrastructure. He proudly publicised the building of state-of-the-art lighting systems in 60 stadiums, promoting sports activities to persist around the clock.

This responsibility from the administration reflects its devotion to providing cutting-edge facilities that fulfil the requirements of athletes.

Nuzhat Gull, Secretary of the Sports Council, voiced her pride in hosting national championships that are a principal showcase for India's top athletic talent.

She acknowledged the value of these championships in delivering a forum for athletes to contend at the highest levels of their sport. She also mentioned how such events encourage the next generation of budding athletes.

“These championships serve as a platform for athletes to compete at the highest level, pushing their physical and mental boundaries and inspiring the next generation of sports enthusiasts.”