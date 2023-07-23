India finishes 5th in 10th Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship 2023 

The 5th-6th place classification match at the 10th Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship 2023 witnessed India taking on Kazakhstan. The Indian team managed to earn a narrow win with a scoreline of 28-29.

After finishing their group journey, and ending just above Hong Kong and Bangladesh in Group B, they were scheduled to play the 5th-6th place match against Kazakhstan. India's journey in the tournament comes to an end with them being 5th-placed participants.

Whereas Kazakhstan, from Group A, were placed just above Nepal. Their group was topped by the Republic of Korea and followed by China in second place. Whereas, Japan and Chinese Taipei are placed first and second in Group B.

The Handball Championship began on 15th July 2023 and will conclude on the 24th of the month. It is being played in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Indoor Stadium and saw India taking part in four group matches.

India could manage to win two of their group matches only, which placed them third in Group B rankings. As a result, they missed out on winning any medals.

As far as Kazakhstan's overall performance is concerned, they were placed in Group B and ended the group stage journey as the third-ranked team.

It is pertinent to mention here that India were placed alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh in Group B. They faced off against Bangladesh in their tournament opener and overpowered them by a scoreline of 33-28.

They managed another victory when facing Hong Kong and won by a big margin, 29-13. However, they encountered defeats versus Chinese Taipei and Japan, respectively, in their next two matches, which forced them to miss the medal.

The competition will serve as a qualification platform for the World Championships. Only the four lucky teams will be able to qualify for the 10th IHF Women’s Youth (U18) World Handball Championship, to be held in July or August 2024.