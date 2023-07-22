India sits third in Group B, misses medal at 10th Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship 2023

In the 10th Asian Youth Women's Handball Championship 2023, team India has been showing its prowess. The tournament, happening in Uttar Pradesh, kick-started on July 15 and will end on the 24th of the month. It is being played at Noida Indoor Stadium and witnessed India taking part in four group matches.

Out of four, India managed to win two encounters, which has placed them in third place in the rankings. They are placed alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh in Group B.

India began its journey with a match against Bangladesh and defeated them by a scoreline of 28-33. Next, they encountered Hong Kong and completely dominated them by 13-29.

After two consecutive victories in the Women's Handball Championship, India mismanaged things in the rest of the matches and eventually lost both of them. Facing Chinese Taipei in the next match, India witnessed a very close encounter and lost by a narrow margin of 17-18. In their last match, they faced off a vast margined defeat versus Japan by a scoreline of 18-39.

Group B is topped by Japan who won four out of four matches, while they are followed by Chinese Taipei next with three wins under their belt. India narrowly missed the medal sitting next to Taipei and is followed by Hong Kong and Bangladesh respectively.

India to play 5th-6th place match versus Kazakhstan in Women's Handball Championship

India will now give their one hundred percent to end the Women's Handball Championship's campaign on a winning note. They are scheduled to play a 5th-6th place match versus Kazakhstan on July 23rd. Notably, Kazakhstan is placed third in Group A with only one win out of three games played.

Group A is led by the Republic of Korea who have won three out of three matches, and are followed by P. R China with two wins and one defeat. Nepal sits at the bottom of the table with no win as they faced a stroke of bad luck.