Premier Handball League announces Garvit Gujarat as the first team of the league

The Premier Handball League (PHL) has announced Garvit Gujarat as the first team to compete in the inaugural edition of the event. The Gujarat-based franchise is owned by Garvit Sports Private Limited (GSPL).

"We are delighted to welcome Garvit Sports Private Limited into the PHL family. Gujarat has a strong fan base for handball and getting a team from there will attract more support for the sport and help handball to grow in India," Abhinav Banthia, president, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which owns the exclusive license for the event, said.

The six-team Premier Handball League will be held under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India (HFI). It was scheduled to be held from December 2020 to January 2021, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garvit Gujarat are co-owned by former handball player and renowned sports administrator, Roopkumar Naidu. He believes the Premier Handball League will help promote handball and make it a top sport in Gujarat.

"Handball is in my DNA. I have played the game at all levels including district, state, national and international and, I am aware of the demands and needs of the game," said Naidu.

Naidu feels the league will also bring in global exposure as well as tap into the commercial viability of the sport with the Gujarat team.

He was part of the Indian team in the country’s first-ever international appearance at the Asian Championships in Nanjing, China in 1979 as well as the Asian Games in 1982. Naidu's contribution to Indian handball as a player and later as a visionary administrator is immense.

The first edition of the Premier Handball League will be held next year.

