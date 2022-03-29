Premier Handball League appoints Rajeev Khanna as league commissioner

Premier Handball League, otherwise known as PHL, has appointed Rajeev Khanna as the League Commissioner for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Khanna is currently an advisor to IPL side Rajasthan Royals. He has previously been a part of Punjab Kings as well.

Citing those experiences as learning curves, Khanna said he is looking forward to helping the development of Indian sports.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Premier Handball League. The beauty of sports lies in the fact that you bring in so much from one sport to the other that shifts the dynamics totally. It is a brand new challenge for me but we are working to make it a big success, developing the right strategies from the past experiences, matching the pre-existing league standards and also creating a brand new experience."

He further added:

"My experience with IPL has taught me to be patient, teamwork, trusting people and resource management skills. Being part of this growth story in its nascent stage, my sports vision will be to make it one of the most locally played sports in India and bring representation from all sections of the society."

Amin Pathan Official @aminpathan54 #IPL2021 Enjoyed the IPL game being played between Rajasthan Royals & Punjab Kings at Dubai international cricket stadium with Mr. Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman Rajasthan Royals, Mr. Ajmal Khan, young entrepreneur & Mr. Rajeev Khanna. #aminpathan Enjoyed the IPL game being played between Rajasthan Royals & Punjab Kings at Dubai international cricket stadium with Mr. Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman Rajasthan Royals, Mr. Ajmal Khan, young entrepreneur & Mr. Rajeev Khanna. #aminpathan #IPL2021 https://t.co/SHlkrInP4n

PHL 2022 has been exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment under the aegis of the Handball Federation of India. Six teams will be in the fray to fight for the championship crown this year.

The organizers are also putting up a formidable expert panel of advisors to increase the impact of PHL, which aims to revolutionize the sport in the country.

Rajeev Khanna's journey in sports management with IPL teams

Rajeev Khanna dropped four years of legal practice to explore a sports management career. He joined the Indian Premier League in 2009 to commence his sports management journey.

Vaibhav Gehlot @VaibhavGehlot80 Grateful to @rajasthanroyals who after my request donated Rs.25 Lakhs to Raj. CM Covid relief fund. Special thanks to Mr. Ranjit Barthakur and Mr. Rajeev Khanna. Such support is extremely Valuable #Rajasthan Grateful to @rajasthanroyals who after my request donated Rs.25 Lakhs to Raj. CM Covid relief fund. Special thanks to Mr. Ranjit Barthakur and Mr. Rajeev Khanna. Such support is extremely Valuable #Rajasthan. https://t.co/01zdwXY5A4

Driven by his passion for sports, he has also worked closely with Kings XI Punjab as their Chief Operating Officer for two years, now rebranded as Punjab Kings.

