Premier Handball League: Decks cleared for participation of foreign players in league

The Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has given the nod for facilitating the entry of top Asian players into the Premier Handball League (PHL). The move would be a huge boost to the sport's ambitions of becoming a popular movement in the country.

The AHF will also facilitate the entry of officials and other experts into the PHL. AHF’s gesture of support came after a PHL delegation met with the AHF recently in Tehran to discuss a development roadmap.

Read: PHL appoints Rajeev Khanna as league commissioner

The AHF has 44 countries as its members, who are committed to providing expertise and participation of top Asian players in the first edition of the PHL. The meeting between the officials of the AHF and PHL was also an opportunity to discuss the recent success of the Indian handball ecosystem along with the unprecedented growth of the sport at the Asian level with the help of the Asian Confederation.

Bader Al-Theyab, Vice-President of the International Handball Federation, said the Asian body has always encouraged the growth of the sport in the region and would extend support to the PHL in every possible manner for its successful conduct.

“We are delighted to learn of the vision and commitment of PHL to popularise the sport in India. India has great potential to be the next handball destination and we believe this league is a concrete step towards that direction,” he said.

AHF Executive Director Ahmad Abu Al-Lail and Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, in a joint statement, said:

“We would be glad to facilitate the Asian countries to send players, referees as well as other expert and excellence exchanges to take part in the league. It will bolster the promotion of the sport and also help raise the level of the competitions.”

The recent success of the Indian junior girls’ team at the Asian Championships, where they won the gold medal, is also a sign the sport is growing rapidly in the country.

The inaugural edition of the PHL will feature six teams. Four teams have been unveiled so far - Maharashta Ironmen, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Wolverines. The league will see the light of day later this year.

Also read: Bluesport Entertainment to invest 240 crore in PHL

Edited by Parimal