10 best balance exercises for seniors

Do you know why balance exercises are so important for seniors? Here's why. Balance is an important skill that everybody needs - be it children, adults or seniors. However, it becomes increasingly crucial as you age and get older.

The older population tends to suffer from many health problems that affect their ability to stay balanced and remain steady. Health issues such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, heart problems and Alzheimer’s reduce their ability to stand and move freely. Eventually, the unsteadiness leads to falls, which are one of the leading causes of fatalities and injuries in seniors.

Better stability and balance can prevent the chances of a life-changing fall. The good news is that balance can be improved and maintained by implementing various balance exercises for seniors.

We have put together a list of a few easy balance exercises that you can do to improve your balance and steadiness.

#1 Foot taps

Start by standing in front of a stair or a step stool.

For support, you may grab a wall, strong stick or cane.

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart.

Slowly lift your right or left leg and tap the edge of the stair or step.

Put your feet down and switch legs.

Repeat at least 20 times.

Once your balance starts to improve, and you feel comfortable, instead of just tapping the stairs, you may step on it.

Check this video of foot tapping balance exercise:

#2 Rock the boat

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-distance apart.

Look straight at your eye level.

Now put your weight on your left foot and lift your right heel off the floor (so that you are on the toes of your right foot).

Hold this position for a few seconds, and lower the right heel on the floor.

Switch your legs and repeat the exercise.

As you start to improve your balance, use your arms to modify this exercise. Place your arms on your hips or waist and then perform it.

Check this video of rock the boat balance exercise:

#3 Marching

Marching is a low-impact and easy balance exercise that can be done even without taking a step forward.

Stand straight and upright.

Keep your head straight and high.

Put your weight on your right leg, and lift your left knee.

Lift your knees high, and make sure your thighs are parallel to the ground.

As you lift your knees, pause for a few seconds, and lower your foot on the floor.

Switch sides, and repeat the exercise.

Check this video of marching balance exercise:

#4 Tightrope walk

Lift both your arms, and extend them to your sides.

Look straight to a fixed point, and walk in a straight line.

As you raise your foot to walk, pause in this position for 10 to 20 seconds.

Repeat the exercise for 20 steps.

Check this video of tightrope walk balance exercise:

#5 Back leg raises

Stand straight, and place your hands on a wall.

Put your weight on your left foot.

Lift your right leg back up as high as you can, and hold this position for a few seconds.

Return to the starting position and switch legs.

Repeat the exercise at least ten times.

Check this video of back leg raise balance exercise:

#6 Tree pose

Stand straight and put your weight on one of your foot.

Now slowly put the sole of your left foot against your thigh, ankle or shin (whatever makes you comfortable).

Place your hands on your sides or in any comfortable position.

Hold this position for ten seconds and repeat.

#7 Head rotation

Stand with your feet straight and in line with your hips.

Slowly rotate your head from right to left.

Then rotate up and down for at least 20 to 30 seconds.

If you feel dizzy while rotating your head, stop for a few seconds, and rotate it more slowly.

If the dizziness doesn’t go, stop the exercise.

Start by doing this exercise while sitting down. Once you improve, work your way up and perform it while standing.

Check this video of head rotation exercise:

#8 Alternate vision walks

Stand at one end of the room.

Your feet should be hip-width apart.

Now look at your left shoulder, and take five to six steps forward while keeping this position.

Slowly turn your head to the other side, and take another five to six steps forward.

Repeat at least six times on each side.

Balance exercise helps improve balance in visually impaired elderly. (Photo by Cristina Gottardi on Unsplash)

#9 Side-arm lifts

Stand straight by resting your arms on your sides.

Lift both arms to the side to your shoulder level.

Slowly rotate your arms so that your palms face upwards.

Look up if you feel comfortable, allowing movement for your neck.

Repeat five to ten times or more.

Check this video of side arms lift exercise:

#10 Sit-to-stands

Stand in front of a chair. Your back should face the seat of the chair.

Sit down on the chair slowly, and pause for a few seconds.

Stand up gently and repeat.

Once you are comfortable and improve your balance, sit down without a chair and try to do a squat.

Check this video of sit-to-stand exercise:

With the above-mentioned balance exercises, you can improve your strength and keep a good balance. To make these exercises even more productive, you may combine them with good physical therapy sessions.

Support from a loved one is necessary. (Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash)

Always remember that when it comes to balance exercises, especially for seniors, it is very important to start with the exercises slowly. Take your time and only continue if you feel comfortable.

If you feel any kind of dizziness or pain, take a break and rest. If the pain continues, immediately stop the exercise, and talk to your doctor. Ensure someone is watching and supporting you while you do these exercises, and stay safe.

