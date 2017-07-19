10 best treadmills 2017

Top 10 Treadmills and their specifications and prices

@Kredy10 by Kredy Product Reviews 19 Jul 2017, 16:11 IST

It is quintessential to maintain your fitness. With an ever-changing work environment, it has become imperative that people take out time for some physical activity. Outdoors is the best option for it but that may not be feasible for everyone. Treadmills have taken over to meet the needs of these users.

Traditionally, treadmills have been known to do one thing and one thing only - take a person from point X to point X. However, the past few years has induced a tremendous change in this simple workout machine, thanks to the rapid induction of technology.

Buying the right treadmill is not an easy task. A slew options in the fitness industry does not make it easy either. To make things easier, we have compiled this list, which showcases the treadmills that managed to stand above the competition.

Let us dive in deeper and look at the 10 best treadmills that you can buy in the USA.

1. NordicTrack Commercial 1650

The Utah based company’s C 1650 stands out from its competition with a slew of great features. Originally launched in 2014, the treadmill has received an upgrade that puts in line with all the standards that you see in a 2017 model. The newly introduced 10-inch touchscreen includes a web browser, Google Maps, and is compatible with the iFit technology.

Specifications:

Deck: 20’’ X 60’’

Motor: 3.5 CHP

Incline: 0% - 12%

Preloaded Workouts: 34

Heart Rate Sensor: Yes

Cushioning: On/Off

Weight capacity: 300lbs

The ability of change the incline adds a new dimension to your workout. Combined with iFit technology and Google Maps, the treadmill continuously adapts to the terrain to offer a real world experience.

The customizable cushioning, not only assists in mimicking the real world feel but can also be adjusted to reduce impacts on the joints and make running a more pleasurable experience.

With 34 preloaded workouts, you can start your workout with just a tap. Moreover, the foldable deck should make it quite easy to store while not in use.

For the selling price, it sets itself as the best option for this budget category. The C 1650 is ideal for walkers and is also suitable for a few intense workouts. NordicTrack Commercial 1650 is available on Amazon.