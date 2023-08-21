10 Body Language Gestures That Make People Instantly Dislike You

Do you know that your body language can make people instantly dislike you? Modes of communication go beyond just words, and non-verbal language can become a major deal breaker! While we deck up and wear our best clothes for an interview, one of the biggest things that we miss out on is being aware of our body language gestures.

Good body language can help you ace interactions, but negative gestures can create emotional and social distancing. While these may not be necessarily intentional, it is best to be aware of the gestures that may create an instant dislike.

Body language gestures can be a major influencing factor in communication. (Image via Vecteezy/ Thanakorn Lappattaranan)

10 Body Language Gestures That You Must Avoid

We are now recognizing the value of good language. (Image via Vecteezy/ Siri Wannapat)

Negative body language can be a major disadvantage to you not only in your professional life, but also personal and social life.

Your gestures should indicate a sense of openness, agreeableness, and even friendliness. By keeping your gestures positive, you can learn to enhance your communication skills. However, before that, see if you are engaging in any of these postures, and stop immediately:

1. Crossing of arms and legs

Sometimes we inevitably cross our hands and legs, only to be disliked by others. (Image via Freepik/ Raccool studio)

Everyone dislikes when you cross your arms or hands. Its common interpretation is that you are not open to conversation or discussion.

It is a defensive posture, wherein the other person perceives you as closed off. A lot of times, we assume this posture unknowingly, without realizing its repurcussions.

2. Eyes rolling

Indication of boredom and lousiness. (Image via Freepik/ Cookie_studio)

Are you stuck in a boring lecture? Do you find yourself in your own imaginary world? Beware! You may be unwittingly rolling your eyes.

Rolling eyes is perhaps the most disliked body language posture. When you do this, in a way, you display contempt, disappointment, or boredom. Moreover, it is disrespecteful to others and an indication of rejection.

3. Excessive grooming

Grooming can be good, but also excessive. (Image via Freepik/ Stockking)

While grooming is generally appreciated, it can be considered as narcissistic trait or a display of self-absorption when you just can't stop.

Looks come second to your verbal and non-verbal behavior. As long as you don't display interest, you are likely to miss opportunities.

4. Looking bored

Looking bored. ( Image via Freepik/ Cookie_studio)

Reading body language is considerably easier than you can imagine. Looking bored is not a single symptom, but a collection of symptoms such as breathing heavily, giving blank expressions, slouching, or even being restless. It can be a very invalidating feeling and breed disconnection.

5. Excessive talking

Too much talk never finds the right place. (Image via Freepik/ master1305)

Constant chatter can be seen as very unprofessional, especially in a work setting. However, even in a personal setting it can translate into a violation of boundaries.

Communication is not just about you, but rather about two people. When you talk without considering the other person's stance, it can create further conflict and distance.

6. Checking your phone or watch

We look more at our devices than each other. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

We all live in a digital world. However, screen time has become excessively important for us. The number of likes and comments are more important than the personal interactions we have today.

Being engaged with your screen is less important than being engaged with another person, and the former may often come across as a rude gesture when you are in a group setting.

7. Smirking

Smirking is not often seen positively. (Image via Vecteezy/ Nawazish Ali)

A smirk is not a positive gesture, but one that has an underlying air of pride and arrogance. It generally denotes a sense of superiority and dismissiveness.

It gives an indication that you are not interested, even before the conversation begins. When you reocgnize that you have this expression, try to switch to a more empathetic or neutral expression.

8. Standing with hands on hips

Standing with hands on hips is disliked by many. (Image via Vecteezy/ Gstockstudio)

A lot of times, motivational classes may ask you to take this pose to increase your confidence. However, this is often a confrontational body language gesture.

It gives the impression that you are ready to fight, or put up an attacking position. While your intention may not be this, it can make the other person feel like they are being challenged. Sometimes, this pose is also interpreted as disappointment in the other.

9. Leaning away

Leaning away is a common sign of withdrawl. (Image via Vecteezy/ Natallia Krechka)

Leaning away is generally indicative of withdrawl while leaning forward is an indication of engagement and interest.

When you lean away, the physical distance also creates a psychological distance. This body language gesture stops a person from fully understanding the situation and making judgements without understanding.

10. Pointing finger

When its said to not point and you do it anyway. (Image via Freepik/ Drobotdean)

Your friend shows you a cute person, and points right at them. How do you think the person will respond? Well, with obvious dislike.

Pointing fingers is disrespectful body language and can be especially, uncomfortable. In other contexts, it can also indicate aggression, creating an atmosphere of conflict.

Body gestures can be interepreted differently across cultures and places. However, it is important to be aware of general body language gestures that create barriers in communication.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

