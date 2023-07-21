10 hard-hitting facts about obesity that body positivity experts ignore

Obesity is one of the major health concerns that's associated with several diseases and even death. Body positivity activists often call for support for people who are overweight and obese, but they often tend to ignore alarming risk factors associated with excess fat deposition in the body.

Ignoring the potential risks associated with obesity in the name of body positivity can do more harm than good. According to the WHO, there has been a global increased intake of foods high in unhealthy fats and sugars. The average body mass index has increased in most countries, both among adults and teenagers.

Facts about obesity you shouldn't ignore

These are some hard-hitting facts that body positivity experts often ignore. Here are ten of them:

1) Obesity in children

Childhood obesity is a major concern. (Image via Unsplash/Vitolda Klein)

It has been estimated that early 20% of children in the United States have obesity, which is more than 14.7 million children and teenagers.

The deteriorating health of young children and adolescents is more concerning, as it can lead to an increased occurrence of metabolic disorders, type 2 diabetes mellitus and other preventable diseases.

2) Medical cost

Medical costs are going up each year. (Image via Unsplash/Mockup Graphics)

Medical costs for obese people are $1,800-2,500 higher yearly than individuals who fall within the healthy BMI range. That can exceed the insurance coverage of many people and put extra financial burden on the person.

3) Risk of chronic diseases

People with excess body fat are at higher risk of diabetes. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Research studies have indicated a strong relationship between obesity and chronic diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Ignoring these disorders can lead to conditions like liver cirrhosis and liver failure. It's also associated with diabetes.

4) Preventable deaths

Lifestyle disorders are among the major causes of death (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Deaths occurring due to preventable disorders are not justified and can be easily avoided by adopting a healthier lifestyle. The statistical data is quite alarming, and body positivity experts must not ignore this fact.

5) Social impact

Certain communities are more susceptible to unhealthy lifestyle. (Image via Unsplash/Clay Banks)

According to the CDC, about 49.9% of non-Hispanic Black adults are obese while Hispanic people are at 45.6%, non-Hispanic white people are at 41.4%, and non-Hispanic Asian individuals are at 16.1%.

This is a matter of concern, as many communities aren't privileged enough to get affordable healthcare and can't afford costly treatments.

6) Impact on mental health

Depression is prevalent among overweight people. (Image via Unsplash/Raj)

Obesity is deeply associated with mental health issues. Excess body fat can influence hormonal levels in the body, including serotonin and dopamine. That could lead to anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.

7) Bone weakness

Obesity is also associated with bone disorders. (Image via Unsplash/Nino Liverani)

Obesity can also lead to a decline in bone density, causing issues like arthritis, osteoporosis and other bone disorders.

8) Respiratory issues

Excess body fat can cause breathing difficulties. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

People who're obese often find it difficult to breathe, especially after long durations of physical activity. Excess body fat puts stress on the entire body and makes it difficult for the lungs to function properly.

9) Hormonal imbalances

Excess body fat can cause hormonal imbalances. (Image via Unsplash/Anthony Tran)

Body fat percentage directly influences the levels of certain hormones in the body. Excess body fat can cause hormone fluctuations that directly affect the metabolic processes in the body.

10) Risk of eating disorders

Eating disorders are very common among teenagers. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

People who are obese tend to suffer from eating disorders and vice versa. It's a psychological condition associated with other mental health issues and metabolic disorders.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

