Although cauliflower is a commonly grown vegetable, its leaves are discarded. It is not a very costly vegetable in India. When we cook cauliflower, we tend to cook and eat only the yellow color portion and throw away the leaves, which are later fed to animals like cows, rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.

Although cauliflower leaves contain a lot of rich nutrients, they are mostly discarded and not considered for consumption. But in reality, cauliflower leaves are more nutritious than cauliflower. They contain twice the amount of protein than in the plant. The leaves are also an important source of fiber needed in our diet. The leafy greens also provide more carbohydrates than cauliflower. The leaves are also very rich in iron and other nutrients which the human body needs.

So before throwing away the cauliflower leaves, think twice, and as we proceed with the 10 health benefits of cauliflower leaves, add cauliflower to your shopping basket.

10 Reasons why Cauliflower Leaves are considered Healthy

The list below will state 10 reasons why Cauliflower leaves are considered healthy and should be considered along with the cauliflower itself. So instead of throwing the leafy greens, maybe consume them next time?

#1 Helps in weight loss

Cauliflower leaves aiding in weight loss(Image by Total Slash/Unsplash)

The leaves contain many properties that can aid in weight loss. We can eat a lot of leafy greens without thinking of the calorie intake. It helps us to stay full for a longer period because of the high water content in it. It is a low-calorie substitute for high-calorie foods.

Due to the presence of fiber in the cauliflower, it also promotes better digestion.

#2 Easy to be added to the diet

Roasted Cauliflower (Image by Zoshua Colah/Unsplash)

Cauliflower and its leaves can be easily added to our everyday diet. It is a very easy-to-use vegetable and can be consumed in a salad or a sandwich. It can also be cooked in many ways and can be consumed as a side dish too.

#3 Rich in Protein

Cauliflower leaves serve as an important protein source(Image by Eric Prouzet/Unsplash)

These leaves are a very important source of plant-based protein. Protein helps in the growth of muscles and is also important for the body. It aids in growth of small kids and also helps to regulate hemoglobin in the human body.

#4 Storehouse of Calcium

Leafy greens are a storehouse of Calcium(Image by Alexandr Podvalny/Unsplash)

These leaves are very rich in calcium. Calcium helps in the development of bones and even teeth. It also helps to reduce PCOS and PCOD in women. Because of its high calcium content, it helps to prevent many bone-related diseases in middle-aged and old people and also promotes growth in the young.

#5 Rich in Vitamin A

Cauliflower leaves preventing malnutrition in children(Image by Alessandro Sacchi/Unsplash)

Cauliflower and its leaves are rich in vitamin A and can cure diseases like inflamed skin, night blindness, delayed growth, infertility, and many more. These leaves are also rich in beta-carotene which can prevent malnutrition in children.

#6 Prevents Diabetes

Lowering Diabetes with Leafy Greens(Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

These leaves can help prevent diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. It contains less calories and more protein and fiber. It helps to slow down sugar absorption in the blood because of the high fiber content in leaves.

This aids in blood sugar management and can be used by patients suffering from blood sugar as a healthy food.

#7 Rich in Iron

Cauliflower and its leaves fighting cancer(Image by Bovia Co Photography/Unsplash)

Being rich in iron and antioxidants, these leaves possess several anti-cancer properties. It helps to cure and even prevent anemia in patients, and other types of cancer too.

Adding these leaves to every meal can also make the diet very healthy as they contain a lot of phytonutrients.

#8 Rich in Vitamin C

Cauliflower and its health benefits(Image by John Cameron/Unsplash)

Being rich in vitamin C, consuming these leaves helps in tissue growth, fast healing, protection of gout, better metabolism, and several other health benefits.

#9 Helps in Iron absorption

As a rich source of Iron(Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

Being rich in vitamin C as mentioned above these leaves help in the absorption of iron in the blood. These boost the hemoglobin count which produces more energy for the body and can also fight diseases regularly.

#10 Rich in Vitamin K

Vitamin K helps in blood clotting(Image by Cassi Josh/Unsplash)

These leaves are rich in vitamin K, which helps in blood clotting and stops bleeding in case of an accident. Vitamin K also helps with the building of bones.

So, next time before throwing away the leaves, think twice. What good is a vegetable if you cannot consume all the nutrients in it? Instead of throwing the leaves, consume them instead. Saute them, put them in a salad, or make it into a curry and enjoy your calcium and protein-rich diet.