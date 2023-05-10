If you've finished watching The Good Doctor, you're probably wondering what other medical dramas are worth watching. Are you looking for something to fill that void in your life now that The Good Doctor has ended? Look no further.

Here is a list of 10 hospital drama shows like The Good Doctor that won't disappoint.

10 Hospital Shows You Should Binge-Watch Like Good Doctor

1) Grey's Anatomy

longest-running medical drama. (image via youtube @herpacks)

Grey's Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama that has been on television since 2005. It follows a team of surgical interns, residents and attending physicians at Seattle Grace Hospital as they learn how to become perfect doctors. The show also depicts the characters' personal lives and relationships with one another.

The plot introduces us to five main characters: Meredith Grey, daughter of renowned surgeon Ellis Grey; Cristina Yang; Izzie Stevens; Alex Karev; and George O'Malley.

2) Chicago Med

Chicago Med (image via youtube @chicagoofficial )

"Chicago Med" is a drama set in an emergency room. It was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead and debuted on NBC in 2015. It is the third show in the Chicago franchise, following "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago PD."

The show follows the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who work tirelessly to save their patients. They must deal with racy situations while trying to balance work and home life.

3) House M.D

House M.D (image via youtube @housemd)

The medical drama 'House; tells the story of Dr. Gregory House, who leads a group of diagnosticians employed at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital (PPTH). Constantly on pain medication, he uses unconventional methods of treatment.

A controversial doctor tries to overhaul medical education, but his plans are met with resistance from colleagues and superiors who see him as eccentric and inappropriate.

4) New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam (image via youtube @NBC)

New Amsterdam drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), a brilliant and charming physician who has been recruited to be the new medical director of New York City's oldest public hospital.

Dr. Goodwin wants to turn the hospital around by providing exceptional care, even though it is understaffed and underfunded. He must also deal with the fact that it houses prisoners from Rikers Island and patients who have been exposed to Ebola.

5) The Resident

The resident. (image via youtube @onemedia)

Medical drama 'The Resident' follows a group of doctors, nurses, and other hospital employees as they deal with the day-to-day problems of running a hospital.

The main characters are third-year resident intern Conrad Hawkins, first-year medical intern Devon Pravesh, and nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin. Each episode shows how they handle emergencies, health violations and other problems that come up at work.

6) ER

ER (image via youtube ER - Emergency Room)

ER is an Emmy Award-winning medical drama that follows the lives of the surgeons, nurses and other staff at an urban teaching hospital as they deal with life-and-death situations in the emergency room.

In this place where nothing is taken for granted and nothing is certain, these medical professionals remain determined to save lives in a moment when another desperate person will be rushed through the emergency room doors in need of their help.

7) The Night Shift

The Night Shift (image via youtube @Sonypicturesentertainment)

A team of Army field medics returns to work in a hospital emergency room after serving on the front lines. They bring their battlefield training with them as they try to save lives in the civilian world, but they run up against hospital bureaucrats who are more worried about the bottom line than the lives of their patients.

8) Scrubs

Scrubs medical show (image via @Jose)

The medical sitcom 'Scrubs' follows the lives of doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital. In this unpredictable hospital filled with colorful characters, doctors have learned to survive by relying on each other to face relationships, death and kids.

In this show, humor and tragedy often intersect as people realize that even after they've figured out who they are, there's still more life to live.

9) The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor (image via youtube @sonypicturesentertainment)

The Good Doctor is a medical drama show based on the South Korean series Good Doctor. The show stars Freddy Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young man with autism and savant syndrome who works as a resident surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Although he has trouble relating to people normally, his exceptional surgical skills help him treat his patients and make a name for himself in the medical field.

10) Code Black

Code Black (image via youtube @smallscreen)

Code Black is a medical drama series that centers around Angels Memorial Hospital's overcrowded and understaffed emergency room in Los Angeles, California.

The show debuted on September 30, 2015, and features four first-year residents and their peers struggling to treat their patients with minimal resources, staff, and space.

