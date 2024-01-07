10 iconic bodybuilders who passed away in 2023

As 2023 waved its final goodbye, there were some iconic bodybuilders who left us. In the wake of unfortunate events, the bodybuilders took their last breath and left a long-lasting legacy to be cherished.

The individuals were more than just athletes; they were icons, pioneers, and friends whose passions and personalities transcended the physical realms of their sports. Each one carried a story, a unique journey that inspired countless others to push beyond their limits, embrace discipline, and understand the true meaning of resilience.

Their departures have left a palpable void, a silence where once there was the vibrant buzz of their influence. As we reflect on their lives and legacies, we're reminded of the fleeting nature of existence and the lasting impact one can have.

Bodybuilders who passed away in 2023

Here are 10 Bodybuilders who passed away in 2023.

1. Leo Rex

Leo Rex

Leo Rex, 34, better known as 'Leo Longevity' among his fitness followers, was found deceased in his ransacked Thailand home on January 30, 2023. The mysterious nature of his death, coupled with his partner's suspicions of foul play, has left many unanswered questions despite an autopsy.

2. Lee Banks

Lee Banks

Lee Banks, an esteemed IFBB Pro bodybuilder, lost his battle with a stage 4 carcinoid tumor on February 2, 2023, at age 51. Diagnosed in 2020, Banks's condition first manifested during a bodybuilding show preparation in 2018, marking a drastic change in his metabolism. His wife, Lafayette Banks, conveyed his long struggle with the illness to his community.

3. Kurt Marnul

Kurt Marnul

The Austrian bodybuilding scene mourns the loss of Kurt Marnul, who died at the age of 93. As Arnold Schwarzenegger's first trainer, Marnul, played a pivotal role in the development of bodybuilding in Europe. The specifics of his death, however, remain private.

4. Mike Quinn

Mike Quinn

Mike Quinn, a vivacious personality from the 1980s known as "Mighty" Mike Quinn, died at 61. His sister announced his passing on May 30, 2023, following a battle with an undisclosed illness, leaving fans reminiscing about his dynamic presence.

5. Joe Lindner

Joe Lindner

Joe Lindner, the 30-year-old German bodybuilder famed as 'Joesthetics,' tragically died from an aneurysm on June 30, 2023, in Thailand. His disciplined lifestyle and impressive physique garnered a significant following on social media.

6. Gustavo Badell

Gustavo Badell

Gustavo Badell, 50, also known in the bodybuilding circuits as 'The Freakin Rican,' passed away on July 13, 2023. While details of his death are sparse, his impact, particularly in the 2000s, remains well-regarded.

7. Larissa Borges

Larissa Borges

The fitness community was also shaken by the sudden death of 33-year-old influencer Larissa Borges, who suffered two cardiac arrests before passing away on August 28, 2023. While under investigation, the involvement of substances has not been ruled out in her untimely demise.

8. Tonya Knight

Tonya Knight

The bodybuilding world bid farewell to Tonya Knight on February 7, 2023. At 56, the cancer-stricken athlete was known for her fierce competitive spirit and tightly sculpted physique. Her friend and fellow champion Rachel McLish confirmed her passing.

9. Lisa Lyon

Lisa Lyon

Lisa Lyon, a pioneering force in women's bodybuilding and the muse for Marvel's Elektra, succumbed to stomach cancer at 70 on September 8, 2023. Lyon's balance of femininity and strength in her fitness journey continues to inspire.

10. Billy Graham

Billy Graham

Lastly, "Superstar" Billy Graham, a wrestler and bodybuilder who influenced the flamboyant style of professional wrestling, died at 79 on May 17, 2023. His health had been declining due to multiple issues, but his legacy in shaping the wrestling and bodybuilding worlds endures.

The bodybuilding and fitness world is heartbreaking as we have lost more than just athletes; we've lost friends, mentors, and inspirations. Each one taught us about strength, not just in muscle, but in character. They've left a void that's deeply felt, their legacies shaping our lives in ways words can't capture. They'll be profoundly missed.